Open Menu

MoHAP Launches National School Health Screening Guideline

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National School Health Screening Guideline in partnership with health, education, and social authorities to identify health or developmental conditions among students from kindergarten to grade 12, enabling early intervention and support.

The guideline aims to unify student healthcare efforts and build a reliable national database of screening results by standardising school health examinations across the country, ultimately advancing community health and enhancing the quality of life for present and future generations.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, attended the launch event in Dubai alongside ministry officials and representatives from health, educational, and social organisations across the UAE.

The National School Health Screening Guideline offers a nationwide framework for health professionals to deliver preventive health services in a standardised manner, following a unified approach and a clear timeline. Additionally, the guide features an awareness series tailored to the diverse needs of students at different age levels, aimed at enhancing their health literacy.

The guide outlines the detailed steps for the early detection of health and developmental conditions in students. This includes conducting annual school health examinations, updating each student's medical history, and assessing growth indicators such as height, weight, and body mass index. It also includes vision screening and a review of vaccination status, with updates made according to the national immunisation programme.

Additionally, the guideline features specialised examinations, including comprehensive physical assessments, scoliosis detection, hearing screening, dental health checks, psychological and behavioural health evaluations, as well as the monitoring of smoking habits among students over the age of ten, to provide necessary medical advice.

Dr. Al Rand emphasised that the guideline demonstrates MoHAP’s commitment to implementing international best practices in school healthcare. “Leveraging advanced capabilities, the Ministry seeks to establish a national database of health screening results for public and private school students, in line with the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Our latest initiative will contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and aligns with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, aiming to prepare future generations with optimal health and readiness and build a sustainable future.”

He further stated that the UAE government prioritises children and adolescents in all development policies, recognising that investing in their health is an investment in the nation's future. As part of this vision, the Ministry is leading national efforts to promote the public health of school students, ensuring access to preventive and integrated healthcare. “We are committed to constantly developing and upgrading scientific guides for school health screenings, in close collaboration with all strategic partners nationwide.”

For her part, Dr. Suad Al Awar, Head of the Family Health Department at the Ministry, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among all health, education, and social authorities across the country to prioritise the health of school students, recognising that this age group forms a critical part of childhood.

She also noted national programmes, like the National Programme to Combat Obesity and the National Immunisation Programme, play a key role in supporting these efforts and ensuring the well-being of students.

Related Topics

Hearing World United Nations Education UAE Student Dubai Guide Family Event All From Government Best Weight

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

28 seconds ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

31 minutes ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

1 hour ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

1 hour ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

2 hours ago
Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

2 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

3 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

4 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East