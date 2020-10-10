UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Launches Post Office Initiative To Improve Health Insurance Claims Process

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched the Post Office initiative as part of the National Unified Medical Records, Riayati, a linkage system between hospitals, clinics and health care providers.

From improving treatment services and reducing healthcare costs in the UAE, to achieving a smart and integrated health system that serves the beneficiaries of health services, while strengthening the control over the insurance system to reduce the misuse of financial resources, the new service helps provide better management of the central information related to electronic insurance claims and their tracking.

The post office service is covering the workflow of all claims between healthcare facilities and insurance companies, such as the verification of eligibility and insurance coverage and e-payments, including claims submissions and tracking refusals. All services are available for use by the authorized users in the healthcare facilities, without having to rely on insurance companies.

Launched at Arab Health 2018 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Riayati seeks to deliver the best levels of healthcare for the UAE.

The system, which falls under the management of the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with Pure CS healthcare technology company, is expected to work with public and private health facilities by 2021.

Riayati, which is based on medical information exchange services, makes use of and disseminates other health initiatives, in line with MoHAP’s strategy aimed at developing health information systems and implementing world-class standards in managing infrastructure in health facilities and developing appropriate technology for the management of public health systems.

Al Ketbi underlined that the newly launched service will help patients receive healthcare services through balanced insurance financial resources.

Regarding the new linkage, Rajesh Dugar, Project Manager of Riayati Program, Pure CS, said, "The eClaims engine will collect financial and medical information from all healthcare providers in the Northern Emirates, in accordance with international standards. Then, it will work as a third-party between service providers and insurance companies. The verification of all transactions will be conducted electronically to avoid errors and to ensure that the claim is properly submitted to the insurance company. "

