MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in Dibba Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Fujairah Medical Zone, has announced the inauguration of two coronavirus testing centres in "Om Dibba" and the Fujairah Exhibition Centre in Dibba Fujairah.

The centres, which will perform free coronavirus tests for citizens and residents, as per the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, were launched in coordination with the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate, and in cooperation with the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development and the Fujairah Police.

The ministry has cooperated with the Fujairah Government in launching these centres and supplied them with the latest equipment, technologies and qualified medical, nursing and administrative cadres from the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, to serve citizens and residents.

The launch was attended by several directors of government authorities in Fujairah, as well as citizens and residents who came for testing.