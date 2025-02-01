MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a National Licencing Platform, an innovative initiative aimed at standardising the licencing of health professionals.

The unified platform, launched in collaboration and integration with all health authorities in the country, features an entrepreneurial, innovative, and integrated business model developed in collaboration with its strategic partners. It offers all licensing services for health professionals, reducing effort and time for users while improving their experience. From standardising to streamlining licensing procedures and requirements, the platform shortens the time needed to obtain licences.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to comprehensively develop the regulation of the health sector, enhancing its competitiveness, flexibility, and effectiveness. The national platform targets medical professionals, qualified specialised personnel in the healthcare sector, including doctors, nurses, health technicians, pharmacists, allied medical field specialists, and technical staff.

Operating as an integrated digital system, the platform streamlines the governance of health profession licensing procedures. It facilitates the comprehensive registration of health personnel, manages and evaluates documents and professional qualifications, applies unified standards for evaluation and accreditation, and issues a standardised professional practice licence valid across the UAE.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, emphasised that the national platform is a transformative step that not only enhances the health licensing system but also standardises its criteria nationwide. “We are committed to developing innovative regulatory mechanisms that keep pace with rapid advancements in the health sector while addressing the needs of healthcare providers and practitioners. And by launching the national licensing platform, we look forward to establishing a globally leading health system for a healthier community, underpinned by an integrated, digitally governed system supported by qualified and specialised competencies.”

He added, "This project is a key part of our ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory processes in the health sector.

It will facilitate the seamless transfer of health professionals between Federal, local government entities, and the private sector. From unifying licensing standards to simplifying procedures and fostering integration among various health entities, the platform will contribute to ensuring high-quality health services and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness, in line with the wise leadership's vision, aiming to build a comprehensive and sustainable healthcare system."

Al Amiri further explained that the platform plays a crucial role in standardising the equivalency of medical and specialised certificates, experience criteria, academic qualifications, and evaluation titles. It also ensures mutual recognition of evaluations among government health authorities. These measures aim to unify recruitment and employment policies for doctors across the country and reduce disparities in the delivery of specialised healthcare services, ensuring that patients receive healthcare in line with global standards.

For her part, Alla Mansour, Acting Director of the Licencing and Accreditation Department at the Ministry, stressed that the National Platform for unifying health licences, developed in line with the latest global standards in smart health systems, is a major leap forward in the digital transformation of regulatory health services.

Mansour pointed out that the initiative aligns with the Ministry's commitment to implementing the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) programme, and delivering an integrated, innovative package to streamline the licensing of health professionals for business sector clients. Adhering to the highest standards and indicators, this platform contributes to creating a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and ensures the sustainability of health sector services.

She stated, “The unified platform will offer comprehensive solutions for customers seeking to adopt innovative business models and issue or renew licences for health professionals in line with the highest international standards. This initiative is part of the Ministry's strategy to establish a well-governed, integrated health system and comprehensively organise the health sector.”