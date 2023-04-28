UrduPoint.com

MoHAP Launches Vaccine Awareness Campaign On ‘World Immunisation Week’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:15 PM

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 28th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is participating in the global celebration of World Immunisation Week, which has the theme "The Big Catch Up," by launching a vaccine awareness campaign in coordination with health authorities. The campaign, which is an annual event, will include educational activities, scientific seminars, and innovative awareness lectures aimed at highlighting the importance of vaccination, increasing demand for immunisation services, and emphasising the importance of completing vaccines and doses prescribed in the National Immunisation Programme.

World Immunisation Week is a global event that takes place from 24th to 30th April, emphasising the need for joint and integrated efforts to promote the use of vaccines and safeguard individuals of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Ministry will focus on three key areas during World Immunisation Week's scientific and awareness activities. Firstly, raising awareness among community members about the importance of vaccinations for individuals of all ages as per the national immunisation schedules. Secondly, intensifying educational activities by disseminating awareness messages on the importance of receiving vaccines. Lastly, enhancing the capabilities of healthcare workers by educating them on the latest global vaccination recommendations.

Furthermore, the annual event aims to reduce the health, social, and economic burden caused by preventable diseases through upping vaccine coverage.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the UAE is a world leader in vaccinations thanks to the National Immunisation Programme, which has become one of the most effective preventive programmes, and is now a model for others to follow.

Dr. Al Rand reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to collaborating with health authorities to enhance awareness about the importance of vaccinations and their effectiveness in reducing infectious diseases targeted by vaccines.

“We look forward to increasing vaccine coverage and improving public health in the community, while enhancing preventive awareness and commitment to it. This will support the National Immunisation Programme and help us raise vaccine coverage rates to 99% and above, according to the dates of the National Immunisation Programme,” Al Rand, said, adding that vaccines are safe and secure and follow international best practices.

For her part, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, stated that World Immunisation Week 2023 has strategic pillars aimed at intensifying awareness campaigns across various media and social communication channels.

The event also seeks to enhance coordination among health authorities and promote cooperation in conducting training workshops for health workers. These workshops will focus on discussing new developments and building confidence in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, as well as emphasising the significance of taking vaccines and completing the necessary doses to protect both individuals and the community.

