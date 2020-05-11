UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Launches Virtual Clinics To Further Strengthen Its Telemedicine System

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The virtual clinics of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, have attracted more than 15,000 patients since their launch in response to the precautionary and preventive measures taken to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

As part of the efforts made to enhance its telemedicine system, the Ministry recently reinforced its e-services by upgrading the services provided by outpatients clinics of the ministry-run hospitals to become virtual ones, using smart technology and digital communication systems.

The service includes medical, nursing, and pharmacy services, as well as supporting medical specialties, such as nutrition and physiotherapy.

The clinics will also provide remote curative and consultative services to simulate the pattern of traditional medical services without the need to visit hospitals.

The virtual clinics deliver most of the vital medical specialties, such as cardiology, pediatrics, internal medicine, gynecology, nutrition, physiotherapy, remote mental health services, such as drug rehabilitation programmes, psychosocial consultation, other psychiatric departments, and community psychiatry of different ages, including adults, the elderly, children, and adolescents. The clinics will also provide medicine home delivery service nationwide to ensure the continuation of the curative services amid the current circumstances.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said, "The move falls in line with the government directives in terms of utilizing smart solutions in the preventive and therapeutic services to fight COVID-19.

At MoHAP, we always seek to develop innovative tools and smart services to suit all the circumstances to provide our patients with top-notch health and curative consultative services."

Al Serkal pointed to the ministry’s keenness to ensure the continuation of the health services to maintain people’s health and safety and to continue to rely on communication technology remotely, as well as to make the best use of its advanced IT infrastructure that has been developed according to performance programs and indicators.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said, "At a time when health facilities worldwide are facing major health challenges, most importantly the prevention of COVID-19 infection or any other contagious diseases, our hospitals are well-qualified and equipped to carry out the telemedicine service which is the optimal solution to curb diseases amid COVID-19, thanks to the availability of a sophisticated IT infrastructure and a highly-skilled medical and technical staff."

Dr. Mona Al Kuwari, Director of Specialized Care Department, noted that Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital has launched the telephone mental health counseling including psychological and social assessment and counseling psychology, pointing to the newly launched telemedicine service using visual and audio methods to enhance communication and receive public inquiries, in a safe environment and complete privacy.

Al Kuwari pointed out that the initiative falls under a series of services to provide our society with psychological support.

