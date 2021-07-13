UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Launches Virtual Summer Camp To Encourage Children To Adopt Healthy Lifestyles

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

MoHAP launches virtual summer camp to encourage children to adopt healthy lifestyles

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the launch of a virtual summer camp to encourage children to adopt healthy lifestyles during the summer.

Themed "Together for a fun summer", the event will run from 4th July to 15th August, 2021, targeting children and adolescents aged 6 to 15. It will feature a wide range of educational, physical and recreational activities including the "Healthy Cooking", a programme that will give children the opportunity to learn how to prepare simple and healthy meals.

The list of activities also includes "Gym with you" initiative, which will see organising physical exercises by sports coaches to encourage and motivate children to practice physical activity.

This is in addition to the "Little Chef" programme, which features a series of educational classes and practical cooking workshops to train children on the basics and rules of choosing healthy products and cooking methods. The course will teach participants how to prepare healthy meals and compete to win the title of "Little Chef".

A wide range of awareness workshops will also be held to discuss various health topics, provide children with necessary health information and promote children awareness on how to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Speaking in the occasion, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry's Health Centres and Clinics Sector, lauded the launch of the virtual summer camp, saying it comes in line with MoHAP’s awareness programmes launched to promote preventive patterns, behaviours and sound practices among children.

"The ministry attaches utmost attention to properly develop healthy generations, ensure their psychological and physical safety, and enhance the level of health care services provided in accordance with the best international practices," Al Rand said.

He emphasised that the virtual camp will support the ministry’s plans aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles to prevent diseases and encouraging the public, especially children, to adopt healthy lifestyles.

"The camp will include a series of initiatives and interesting activities that would focus on establishing healthy nutritional practices and promoting physical activity among children. It will also support the goals of the National Plan to Combat Childhood Obesity and help achieve the national strategy to reduce childhood obesity, given that it is an advanced national priority," he continued.

For her part, Dr. Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Deputy Director, Health education and Promotion Department, MoHAP, stressed that the virtual camp represents a golden opportunity for children and young people to invest their time during the summer and gain knowledge about ways to promote healthy lifestyles through awareness initiatives and workshops that will be delivered creatively to achieve the maximum benefit.

Related Topics

Sports Education Young July August Gold Event From Best

Recent Stories

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

8 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

53 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

58 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

58 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

58 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.