MoHAP marks World Alzheimer’s Day, lighting up Dubai Frame in purple

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai, organised several activities and events in conjunction with World Alzheimer’s Day which is observed on 21st September each year.

The event raised the awareness of community members about Alzheimer’s disease and the early diagnosis of it and the development of Alzheimer-related medical practices to achieve social and psychological empowerment.

Lighting up Dubai Frame in purple was one of the most prominent activities, which was held in cooperation with Lundbeck, to raise the awareness of visitors about Alzheimer's. The ministry also organised a workshop for its employees on Alzheimer's, its symptoms, its treatment, and ways of prevention, delivered by Dr. Tariq Qasim, consultant in the Old Age Psychiatry.

At Al Amal Hospital, games and competitions for the elderly were organised by the nursing team while maintaining precautionary and preventive measures. This is in addition to handing out game theory books, such as crosswords and sudoku, and educating visitors and staff members about how to boost memory and cognitive functions.

MoHAP also continues its ongoing efforts to develop its services in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, including enhancing the mental health of individuals and providing world-class reinforced, therapeutic, and rehabilitation services, as well as achieving the requirements of the National Mental Health Programme.

As part of its commitment to supporting Alzheimer patients, the ministry provides psychological and therapeutic services through specialised clinics. This is part of MoHAP’s strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways that guarantee the development of mental health programmes and community prevention from various diseases, in line with the UAE vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071.

Among other activities was highlighting the "Ownak Service" which provides quality health services for the welfare of the elderly, to promote their integration into society and to gain insights from their experiences, as well as to develop preventive, curative, and promotional services across the ministry’s facilities.

In addition, a clinical academic mental health staff has been designated at Al-Amal Hospital to oversee the mental health services provided in the inpatients and outpatients departments, and home visits for senior citizens.

Further, a multidisciplinary mental health team is conducting scientific research on the elderly’s mental health according to scientific foundations and best practices, in partnership with the Maudsley Health Group.

Al Amal Hospital has also dedicated the helpline service to shed light on the elderly-related matters and diseases, in addition to guiding caregivers via the telephone counselling hotline.