Open Menu

MoHAP Marks World Heart Day With Awareness Event At RTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MoHAP marks World Heart Day with awareness event at RTA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised an awareness event at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai in commemoration of World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29.

The event, staged by MoHAP’s Public Health and Prevention Department-Noncommunicable Diseases Section, aimed to promote heart health awareness amongst RTA's staff, shed light on risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases, and emphasise the importance of regular medical examinations.
The awareness event featured an informative lecture providing an in-depth overview of cardiovascular diseases, their causative factors, and the impact they have on individuals’ quality of life. The lecture outlined preventive measures, including adhering to a healthy, low-salt diet, engaging in regular exercise and sports activities, and maintaining a healthy weight.
In addition to the lecture, the event offered various medical screenings for the employees. These health checks included blood pressure measurements, body mass and cholesterol checks, and risk assessments for cardiovascular diseases for individuals aged 40 and above.

The attendees also received a series of awareness and guidance messages, urging them to adopt practices that support heart health.
Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila Head of Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Section at MoHAP, stated: "Organising health awareness initiatives is crucial to the Ministry's efforts being made to enhance community health, prevent diseases, and improve the quality of life. World Heart Day provides an ideal platform to increase public awareness about the importance of heart health, educate individuals about risk factors, and promote medical check-ups that encourage a healthy lifestyle."
Dr. Buthaina further called upon all individuals to engage in heart-healthy practices, emphasising the importance of proper nutrition, physical activity, obesity reduction, and quitting smoking.

She highlighted the necessity of periodic medical check-ups, which collectively contribute to preventing the spread of cardiovascular diseases and improving the nation’s health indicators in alignment with the government’s strategic and sustainable development objectives.

Related Topics

World Sports Dubai RTA September Event All Government Weight Blood

Recent Stories

FNC participates in session of 9th parliamentary f ..

FNC participates in session of 9th parliamentary forum of BRICS member countries

1 hour ago
 Zayed bin Hamad discusses mutual cooperation with ..

Zayed bin Hamad discusses mutual cooperation with Omani Equestrian and Racing Fe ..

3 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with re ..

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal

4 hours ago
 This ICC World Cup, Viewers Will Be the Winners on ..

This ICC World Cup, Viewers Will Be the Winners on myco

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2023

8 hours ago
UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrai ..

UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on martyrs of duty

14 hours ago
 Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its ro ..

Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its role in education development

17 hours ago
 Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasi ..

Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasion

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

17 hours ago
 Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achi ..

Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achieving success

17 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East