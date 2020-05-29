MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme to start from 10 PM to 6 AM from Saturday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Interior, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced that the National Disinfection Programme will be conducted from 10 PM to 6 AM instead of 8 PM to 6 AM, effective from Saturday, 30th May.

The decision exempted camel racing tracks, which will open from 10 PM to 5 AM, the three authorities said in a statement today.

Food retail outlets, cooperative societies, groceries, supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to operate around the clock.

The statement said the decision was taken to allow citizens and residents more time to meet their essential needs, follow up on emergencies, stimulate economic activity for gradual recovery, and activate trade and ensure the continuity of essential sectors.

The three authorities stressed that these outlets should adhere to safety and health measures and preventive instructions.

The number of shoppers should not exceed 30 percent of the total capacity of the store, and they must maintain a safe social distance of two metres in compliance with health instructions and preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The authorities urged the general public to fully comply with the programme implementation period for the interest of the nation and safety of citizens and residents.

Members of the community are also urged to stay at home unless absolutely necessary to go out to get essential food supplies and medicine or for work in vital sectors specified by authorities in previous statements. They should follow health preventive measures.

The authorities affirmed that no public gatherings or family visits are allowed in order to ensure the safety and health of all and urged the general public to maintain social distancing and wear face masks and gloves when leaving the home.