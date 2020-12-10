MoHAP, MoJ collaborate to document and finalise E-marriage contract

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it will collaborate with the Ministry of Justice, MoJ, to document and finalise the E-marriage contract, by establishing an electronic link to share the pre-marital screening and counseling report, this improving the couple’s privacy and data secrecy.

The announcement was made during MoHAP’s participation in GITEX Technology Week, from 6th to 10th December.

For his part, Judge Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, underlined that such partnerships help consolidate the optimal integration of all government services to bring happiness to customers, stating that the E-marriage is based on a well-rounded digital system that is fully compatible with PCs and tablets.

The E-marriage system is a completely paperless one and has become fully operational at all the Federal courts in the country.

The service comes as part of the Ministry of Justice’s strategy to ensure the rule of law and to provide outstanding judicial and legal services through competent national cadres and in cooperation with all concerned authorities to provide community members with integrated legal services.

Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of MoHAP’s Health Information Systems Department, said: "Our partnership with the Ministry of Justice steps up the joint efforts to automate services, optimizes the use of information systems, helps obtain accurate information and statistics, and speeds up the completion of transactions, thus establishing plans and database linked to performance indicators."

Al-Ajmi pointed to MoHAP’s success in digitalising the pre-marital screening and counseling services to guarantee that they are free from genetic, infectious, or sexually transmitted diseases and to safeguard their health by ensuring that no infection will be transmitted between them.