MoHAP, MSD discuss coordination on new COVID-19 drug

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) discussed with MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, ways to enhance cooperation and coordination regarding the regulatory file for a new COVID-19 drug, which will be granted emergency marketing approval in the UAE following its approval by the United States food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This came up when Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulatory Sector, inaugurated MSD's new scientific office in Dubai Healthcare City, bringing the number of scientific offices in the UAE to 89.

MSD is a leading United States (US) pharmaceutical company specialising in tumours, vaccines, and infectious diseases.

The inauguration was attended by Meghan Gregonis, Consul-General of the US in Dubai; Cara Nazari, Managing Director, AmCham Dubai; Renan Ozyerli, President, Europe, the middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region at MSD, and several officials from the ministry.

Dr. Al Amiri highlighted the ministry's keenness to strengthen the strategic partnership with global pharmaceutical companies to ensure early access to innovative medicines, provide the best treatment to patients, and support the pharmaco-economics system in the UAE.

This is in line with the ministry’s strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative healthcare to community members in accordance with the highest international standards, he noted.

"Our cooperation with MSD with regards to the regulatory file for a new COVID-19 treatment falls within the pioneering efforts being made by the UAE in terms of the effective response to the pandemic, by attracting and providing innovative medicines proven to be effective and efficient, to be incorporated into treatment protocols,"

Al Amiri underlined that the UAE's strong commercial infrastructure and the organisational facilities provided to companies have made it an ideal destination for international pharmaceutical companies to operate and manage their operations across the region.

This has also contributed to providing a package of attractive investment opportunities for pharmaceutical companies in a highly competitive atmosphere, he noted.

Ozyerli said that early access to innovative and new medicines sets the UAE apart from other countries in the world and reflects its leadership in healthcare.

He underlined that MSD is keen to join forces with the UAE Ministry of Health to ensure the provision of innovative medicines and vaccines to patients. The company's new scientific office is a milestone in its efforts to save lives and improve patients' quality of life, he noted.