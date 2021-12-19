MoHAP, NCEMA Announce Enforcement Of 'Green Pass COVID Protocol' In Federal Departments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) All Federal government employees and the public seeking federal government services nationwide are required to follow the Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app effective 3rd January, 2022, to have access to federal entities, with entry to these departments to be confined to the individuals who have received two doses of UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. A negative PCR test every 14 days is needed to maintain the green status in Al Hosn app.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority NCEMA), in line with the UAE's COVID-19 recovery drive and efforts made at the country level to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, those with vaccination exemption will be allowed entry, provided their green status is active on Al Hosn app, which will require taking a PCR test every seven days to maintain, while children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo any Covid tests.

MoHAP stressed that unvaccinated individuals and those with 'grey status' on the Al Hosn app will not be allowed access to federal government entities.

The Ministry underlined the importance of taking the booster shots, as per the approved national vaccination protocol in order to ensure the acquired community immunity against the backdrop of the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.