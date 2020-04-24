UrduPoint.com
MoHaP, NCEMA Issue Guidelines On Visits, Exercise During Ramadan In Compliance With National Disinfection Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, have announced a set of social and health guidelines pursuant to yesterday’s decision to amend the National Disinfection Programme.

The new guidelines include conditions for visits and exercise during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a joint circular today, MoHaP and NCEMA detailed the following guidelines: First, on allowing first and second degree relatives to visit while avoiding inviting those susceptible to infection, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Second, the number of people present in a place at any one time may not exceed 5 individuals.

Third, the elderly, sick, and those with chronic health conditions are not allowed to leave home in order to ensure their safety.

Fourth, gatherings are not allowed in public or private places.

Fifth, tents and Ramadan majalis, both at home and in public places, are banned.

Sixth, it is prohibited to distribute food to individuals except in a collective manner under the supervision of charities and relevant government agencies.

Seventh, concerning exercising, the Ministry and the Authority recommend the following: - Exercise should take place near one’s home (walking, running, and cycling) for up to two hours, with a maximum of three people at any one time, taking into consideration the relevant preventative measures, including maintaining a distance of two metres between each other and wearing masks.

Eighth, food should not be exchanged between residents of different homes.

Ninth, in the event that food is received from relatives or friends in the vicinity of one’s home, the appropriate handling of food in disposable sealed bowls must be ensured.

Tenth, congregational prayers, including Taraweeh, are permissible at home, provided that the worshippers are members of the same family residing in the same place.

Eleventh, for domestic helpers: - Domestic helpers are prohibited from meeting anyone outside the home. They also cannot receive food from an unknown source. They should be provided with the necessary protective equipment should they need to interact with people from outside. They must also be advised on the necessary precautions to follow in the event of receiving any parcels or goods from delivery services.

In all cases, compliance with the relevant precautionary procedures should be ensured, including constant hand washing with soap and water for no less than 20 seconds, and avoiding hand-to-face contact in order to prevent infection.

MoHaP and NCEMA also affirmed that these measures come in observance of the social customs and traditions associated with the holy month of Ramadan to ensure public safety and health.

