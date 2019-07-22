MoHAP, NCEMA organise business continuity management workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, recently organised awareness workshops on business continuity management.

The two-day event was aimed at raising and strengthening awareness of the business continuity management at MoHAP and its affiliated facilities, as well as ensuring there’s no break in its services for whatever reason.

The workshops targeted departments representatives for business continuity, MoHAP employees, all the government and private hospitals in the Northern Emirates.

Run by Sultan Said Al Zaidi, an approved trainer at NCEMA, the workshop featured the concept and importance of business continuity management, with a view to enabling all institutions in various vital sectors to provide their services and duties uninterruptedly, not only in normal conditions but in emergency situations as well.

In addition to explaining the compulsory laws and regulations of the business continuity management, and the mechanism of applying the programme and its most important operations.

Dr. Abdul Karim Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of MoHAP’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Operations Centre, said, "The workshop comes as part of MoHAP’s keenness on implementing the Business Continuity Management Standard 'NCEMA 7000' to enhance the notion of institutional excellence and to ensure the continuity of MoHAP’s basic services in various and emergency conditions, as well as to prepare the staff and institutional facilities for that objective."

"We also aim to spread awareness of how to deal with and anticipate the potential hazards associated with the center operations, and effective ways of tackling them with the identification of tasks and responsibilities for risk management," Al Zarouni noted.

Dr. Amina Ali Abdullah, MoHAP's Director of Risk Management and Business Continuity, highlighted the achievements of the Ministry in this field which included the obtaining of several international accreditations in risk management "ISO 31000" and business continuity "ISO 22301", in addition to the successful implementation of the national standard of business continuity "NCEMA 7000".