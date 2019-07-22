UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP, NCEMA Organise Business Continuity Management Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:30 PM

MoHAP, NCEMA organise business continuity management workshop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, recently organised awareness workshops on business continuity management.

The two-day event was aimed at raising and strengthening awareness of the business continuity management at MoHAP and its affiliated facilities, as well as ensuring there’s no break in its services for whatever reason.

The workshops targeted departments representatives for business continuity, MoHAP employees, all the government and private hospitals in the Northern Emirates.

Run by Sultan Said Al Zaidi, an approved trainer at NCEMA, the workshop featured the concept and importance of business continuity management, with a view to enabling all institutions in various vital sectors to provide their services and duties uninterruptedly, not only in normal conditions but in emergency situations as well.

In addition to explaining the compulsory laws and regulations of the business continuity management, and the mechanism of applying the programme and its most important operations.

Dr. Abdul Karim Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of MoHAP’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Operations Centre, said, "The workshop comes as part of MoHAP’s keenness on implementing the Business Continuity Management Standard 'NCEMA 7000' to enhance the notion of institutional excellence and to ensure the continuity of MoHAP’s basic services in various and emergency conditions, as well as to prepare the staff and institutional facilities for that objective."

"We also aim to spread awareness of how to deal with and anticipate the potential hazards associated with the center operations, and effective ways of tackling them with the identification of tasks and responsibilities for risk management," Al Zarouni noted.

Dr. Amina Ali Abdullah, MoHAP's Director of Risk Management and Business Continuity, highlighted the achievements of the Ministry in this field which included the obtaining of several international accreditations in risk management "ISO 31000" and business continuity "ISO 22301", in addition to the successful implementation of the national standard of business continuity "NCEMA 7000".

Related Topics

Business Event All Government

Recent Stories

BISE AJK announces Matric, class 10th result

2 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

15 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

16 minutes ago

Anti-dengue awareness campaign launched in Multan

2 minutes ago

Turkey Can Respond to Washington's Sanctions Over ..

2 minutes ago

Germany provides 2.24 mln USD to support refugees ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.