MoHAP obtains GC-Mark Certification in crisis management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) In recognition of its tremendous efforts in the area of crisis management and emergencies and its compliance with international standards, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded the Global Conformity Mark (GC-Mark) for crisis management, achieving the platinum category, which is the highest level of certification.

With this certification, the ministry reinforces its pioneering position as one of the long-standing organisations and institutions that apply the best international practices and standards through the provision of proactive plans and programmes to ensure business continuity.

Following a rigorous assessment conducted by a multi-disciplinary team of DQS (one of the leading certification bodies for management systems worldwide) and IQNet Association assessors, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of MoHAP’s Public Health Policy and Licences received the GC-Mark Certificate "Crisis Management", in the presence of Dr. Abdul Karim Abdullah Al-Zarouni, Director of the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Operations Centre, and Fatima Al-Wali, Director of the Strategy and Future Department.

Lauding the outstanding performance and efforts of MoHAP’s teams, Al Amiri emphasised that such prestigious awards help consolidate the UAE’s leading position in the healthcare field and help achieve the ministry’s strategy aimed at strengthening quality systems, therapeutic, health, and pharmaceutical safety following the highest international standards.

"Obtaining such accreditations and awards confirm the competitiveness of the country’s health facilities and renew the global confidence in the country’s healthcare services. On the other hand, this recognition forms a catalyst for us to further proceed with our plans for completing the accreditation of our healthcare facilities in 2021," he added.

He pointed to the ministry’s keenness to maintain the UAE’s gains and its leadership position at the global level, thanks to the wise handling and management of the COVID-19 crisis, adding, "Such management is yet another testament to the efficiency of the health system and all the concerned bodies that successfully and wisely dealt with the challenges and hazards through proactive planning."

Dr. Abdul Karim Abdullah Al-Zarouni pointed out the ministry’s success in obtaining this accreditation in crisis management is the outcome of the proactive plans to enhance the capabilities and competences of health cadres to properly respond to crises and emergencies, prepare qualified and well-trained volunteers to be capable of managing the field response process, and coordinate and exchange information with the concerned bodies as per the best international practices and standards.