MoHAP obtains GC Mark Certification in digital media management during emergencies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded the Global Conformity Mark (GC-Mark) - Digital Media Management in Emergencies, the ministry has achieved the platinum category which is the highest evaluation level of this certification.

This global achievement proves the ministry's commitment to enhancing the quality and performance standards and its endeavours to become a leading sustainable and innovative institution, as well as strengthen the UAE’s outstanding reputation and position in all global forums.

Following a rigorous assessment conducted by a multi-disciplinary team of DQS (one of the leading certification bodies for management systems worldwide) and IQNet Association assessors, Dr. Mohamed Salim Al-Olama, MoHAP Under-Secretary and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), received the GC-Mark Certificate "Digital Media Management", in the presence of Wedad Bu Hamid, Director of the Government Communication Department, MoHAP.

AbdulRahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "This is an unprecedented achievement that reinforces the UAE's status and competitiveness at the global level, by developing institutional performance and enhancing the concept of health sector governance to upgrade services and maintain their sustainability, under the approved global standards."

Al Owais extended his thanks to the ministry’s teams for this significant achievement, which is in line with the plans and aspirations of the government to be more flexible and keep pace with global developments. It also falls within the state's vision for the sustainability of achievements and readiness for the future, while maintaining the gains and efficiency of sectors at all levels, he added.

Al-Olama lauded the productive coordination and cooperation between the ministry and the Emirate Health Services (EHS) at all levels.

Al-Olama noted that the Government Communication Department has efficiently and effectively capitalised on the ministry’s and EHS’s electronic and smart services to raise people’s awareness about COVID-19 and consolidate the efficiency of the ministry and the EHS in utilising the sophisticated digital infrastructure which has been developed.

Expressing her pleasure at the award, Bu Hamid said such recognition reflects the efforts being made by the staff to ensure the success of an influential and effective government communication system.

She said that the ministry was keen to optimally and effectively use the visual components on social media to produce innovative, transparent, and credible messages that reinforce the outcomes of its surveys to measure community awareness levels.

Bu Hamid mentioned the challenging times we have lived in during the pandemic demonstrated the essential role of the digital government communication system’s "First line of defence at the media level", thanks to its flexibility and its quick response to updates, in addition to the rapid communication with the public in various languages.

"The ministry was keen to make use of all social media channels to educate the public on how to positively engage in and adhere to official instructions while explaining all the measures taken clearly and transparently and continuing the use of an effective, objective, credible, and impactful media discourse," she said in conclusion.