MoHAP Obtains ISO/DIS 22329 For Social Media Management In Emergencies

Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:45 PM

MoHAP obtains ISO/DIS 22329 for social media management in emergencies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has obtained the ISO/DIS 22329 for the use of and management of social media in emergencies from Global Business Solutions (GBS), USA.

The certification was received by Dr.

Mohamed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP Under-Secretary and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), in the presence of Wedad Bu Hamid, Director of the Government Communication Department, MoHAP.

Al Olama stated that the certification clearly reflects the ministry’s commitment to applying global standards that strengthen the resilience and responsiveness of its sectors to emergency situations and the use of innovative business models to maintain the ministry’s leadership and excellence.

Bu Hamid said that the certification is another significant milestone added to the UAE\s impressive track record in terms of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

