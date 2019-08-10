UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP, OIC Discuss Enhancing Relations In Health Sector

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:45 PM

MoHAP, OIC discuss enhancing relations in health sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHAP’s) Public Health Policy and Licences, has recently met with Ambassador Askar Musinov, Assistant Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, to explore means of enhancing relations in the health sector.

The meeting was held at MoHAP headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Dr. Issa Al Mansouri, Director of the Undersecretary's Office and Director of the International Health Relations.

Congratulating Musinov on assuming his new post, Dr. Al Amiri hailed the OIC’s endeavours in strengthening the concerted efforts in the health sector, pointing out the UAE’s health system efficiency and its high competitive ranks in the global health indicators.

The flexible legislative environment, and the comprehensive and innovative health services based on modern technologies, in addition to the development of the preventive system and pharmaceutical sector helped achieve these accomplishments, he said.

Ambassador Askar Musinov highlighted the importance of the meeting to enhance relations between the UAE and OIC in the health sector.

Musinov commended the UAE’s role in bolstering the OIC’s strategic policies and plans, in particular, the OIC Strategic Programme of Action for Health 2014-2023.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Post

Recent Stories

Around 2.09m pilgrims arrive in Makkah from abroad ..

1 hour ago

Wapda establishes crises management cell for Eid

50 minutes ago

Russia says five died in missile test explosion

50 minutes ago

Could activating these immune cells protect agains ..

50 minutes ago

Being a pessimist or an optimist may affect your s ..

50 minutes ago

Could hormone infusions help people with obesity s ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.