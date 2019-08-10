MoHAP, OIC discuss enhancing relations in health sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHAP’s) Public Health Policy and Licences, has recently met with Ambassador Askar Musinov, Assistant Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, to explore means of enhancing relations in the health sector.

The meeting was held at MoHAP headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Dr. Issa Al Mansouri, Director of the Undersecretary's Office and Director of the International Health Relations.

Congratulating Musinov on assuming his new post, Dr. Al Amiri hailed the OIC’s endeavours in strengthening the concerted efforts in the health sector, pointing out the UAE’s health system efficiency and its high competitive ranks in the global health indicators.

The flexible legislative environment, and the comprehensive and innovative health services based on modern technologies, in addition to the development of the preventive system and pharmaceutical sector helped achieve these accomplishments, he said.

Ambassador Askar Musinov highlighted the importance of the meeting to enhance relations between the UAE and OIC in the health sector.

Musinov commended the UAE’s role in bolstering the OIC’s strategic policies and plans, in particular, the OIC Strategic Programme of Action for Health 2014-2023.