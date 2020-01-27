UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Organ Donation App Hayat Highlighted At Arab Health 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

MoHAP organ donation App Hayat highlighted at Arab Health 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, showcased the latest updates of Hayat App, the recently launched application for organ donation, at the Arab Health 2020, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 27 to 30 January.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, showcased the latest updates of Hayat App, the recently launched application for organ donation, at the Arab Health 2020, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 27 to 30 January.

The blockchain-based application is featuring cloud registries for donors while ensuring the highest levels of data security. The application allows users and those wishing to donate their organs after death by registering their information through their cell phones.

Also, app users can read the latest news about organ transplantation in the UAE or any other activities conducted to relieve patients’ pain.

The second stage of the app includes the Names of those in need of organ donation via licensed hospitals.

Hayat app constitutes a sustainable solution for a considerable number of patients with heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis, and kidney failure.

The application allows you to search for the nearest donor and the nearest patient in need. While the donation protocol depends on various criteria including the age, the patient's need, the size of failure, and the type of transplantation.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, said that Hayat application, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to place the UAE as a role model for organ donation, pointing to MoHAP’s quest to enhance the role of this application, as part of the Ministry’s keenness to achieve integration in all health services, including preventive, diagnostic, and curative services through innovative national health projects, in accordance with the vision of the year of preparing for the next 50 years to the UAE Centennial 2071.

"The UAE is aspiring to take an advanced place in terms of enhancing organ transplantation practices and empowering transplantation of human organs and tissues, thanks to the availability of great potential including competent medical staff, health facilities, and technology infrastructure," he added.

Dr. Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Public Health Policy Department, MoHAP, said, "Hayat" app allows every person who has full capacity to register as an organ donor to donate one of his organs, or parts of it, or his tissues after death. Users can opt-out of the app unconditionally."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Rashid January 2020 All From Arab

Recent Stories

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 minutes ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 minutes ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

57 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.