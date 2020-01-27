MoHAP organ donation App Hayat highlighted at Arab Health 2020

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, showcased the latest updates of Hayat App, the recently launched application for organ donation, at the Arab Health 2020, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 27 to 30 January.

The blockchain-based application is featuring cloud registries for donors while ensuring the highest levels of data security. The application allows users and those wishing to donate their organs after death by registering their information through their cell phones.

Also, app users can read the latest news about organ transplantation in the UAE or any other activities conducted to relieve patients’ pain.

The second stage of the app includes the Names of those in need of organ donation via licensed hospitals.

Hayat app constitutes a sustainable solution for a considerable number of patients with heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis, and kidney failure.

The application allows you to search for the nearest donor and the nearest patient in need. While the donation protocol depends on various criteria including the age, the patient's need, the size of failure, and the type of transplantation.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, said that Hayat application, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to place the UAE as a role model for organ donation, pointing to MoHAP’s quest to enhance the role of this application, as part of the Ministry’s keenness to achieve integration in all health services, including preventive, diagnostic, and curative services through innovative national health projects, in accordance with the vision of the year of preparing for the next 50 years to the UAE Centennial 2071.

"The UAE is aspiring to take an advanced place in terms of enhancing organ transplantation practices and empowering transplantation of human organs and tissues, thanks to the availability of great potential including competent medical staff, health facilities, and technology infrastructure," he added.

Dr. Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Public Health Policy Department, MoHAP, said, "Hayat" app allows every person who has full capacity to register as an organ donor to donate one of his organs, or parts of it, or his tissues after death. Users can opt-out of the app unconditionally."