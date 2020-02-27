UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Organises 1st Conference On Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

MoHAP organises 1st Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently organised the 1st Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, as part of its activities in the "UAE Innovation Month – February 2020", to explore the future of AI-based healthcare, focusing on technology applications in healthcare and the best practices of digital transformation technologies in health projects.

The conference, which concluded recently, saw the participation of international and local experts and health care professionals, and representatives of specialised institutions and companies in the innovation, digital health, IT and AI domains.

Held at the MoHAP’s Training & Development Centre in Sharjah, the conference was attended by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services; Saqr Al-Hemeiri, Director of the Training & Development Centre and Chief Innovation Officer; Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of the Health Information Systems Department; and Alya Zaid Harbi, Director of the Health Statistics and Research Centre.

Also present were speakers from local health agencies, governmental and private academic institutions from the UAE and abroad.

Al Ketbi said, "Organising the 1st Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is part of the MoHAP’s endeavours to support the qualitative transformation to digital health technologies and to enhance mechanisms for integrating AI into medical services as part of exploring the future of healthcare. This can be achieved by leveraging smart technologies and innovative paths and proactive solutions to enhance healthcare and achieve the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development towards providing good health and well-being in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to lead the future.

"

The conference included lectures on automation strategies for the health sector, integrating AI algorithms into medical services, and a presentation on the strategic value of AI and innovation in the healthcare system in the UAE. This is in addition to lectures on the impact of digital transformation on the quality of the healthcare environment, how to harness AI technologies in sustainable healthcare, and the ethical dimensions of AI for regulators in the health sector.

In the same context, speakers from Monash University, Australia, spoke about the university's experience in virtual hospitals of providing remote healthcare services based on the needs of patients.

Al-Hemeiri said, "This conference is an opportunity to showcase innovations in advanced technology, the role of AI in healthcare and virtual hospitals, discuss effective elements of innovation, the latest innovative technologies and technology platforms in healthcare, and to identify to what extent patients and clients interact with and benefit from AI services in the field of health."

Harbi made a presentation on ways to develop therapeutic and health quality and safety systems based on statistical facts and smart analysis tools for decision making and the enactment of appropriate health policies.

Related Topics

Technology Australia UAE Sharjah Same Lead February 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Senate body gets briefing about appointments of no ..

14 seconds ago

New coronavirus epidemic at 'decisive point': WHO ..

15 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 564 cases

17 seconds ago

Yates retains lead as Pogacar wins UAE Tour fifth ..

18 seconds ago

Nigerian army corporal kills 4 comrades in shootin ..

20 seconds ago

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.