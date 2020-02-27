MoHAP organises 1st Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently organised the 1st Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, as part of its activities in the "UAE Innovation Month – February 2020", to explore the future of AI-based healthcare, focusing on technology applications in healthcare and the best practices of digital transformation technologies in health projects.

The conference, which concluded recently, saw the participation of international and local experts and health care professionals, and representatives of specialised institutions and companies in the innovation, digital health, IT and AI domains.

Held at the MoHAP’s Training & Development Centre in Sharjah, the conference was attended by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services; Saqr Al-Hemeiri, Director of the Training & Development Centre and Chief Innovation Officer; Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of the Health Information Systems Department; and Alya Zaid Harbi, Director of the Health Statistics and Research Centre.

Also present were speakers from local health agencies, governmental and private academic institutions from the UAE and abroad.

Al Ketbi said, "Organising the 1st Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is part of the MoHAP’s endeavours to support the qualitative transformation to digital health technologies and to enhance mechanisms for integrating AI into medical services as part of exploring the future of healthcare. This can be achieved by leveraging smart technologies and innovative paths and proactive solutions to enhance healthcare and achieve the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development towards providing good health and well-being in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to lead the future.

"

The conference included lectures on automation strategies for the health sector, integrating AI algorithms into medical services, and a presentation on the strategic value of AI and innovation in the healthcare system in the UAE. This is in addition to lectures on the impact of digital transformation on the quality of the healthcare environment, how to harness AI technologies in sustainable healthcare, and the ethical dimensions of AI for regulators in the health sector.

In the same context, speakers from Monash University, Australia, spoke about the university's experience in virtual hospitals of providing remote healthcare services based on the needs of patients.

Al-Hemeiri said, "This conference is an opportunity to showcase innovations in advanced technology, the role of AI in healthcare and virtual hospitals, discuss effective elements of innovation, the latest innovative technologies and technology platforms in healthcare, and to identify to what extent patients and clients interact with and benefit from AI services in the field of health."

Harbi made a presentation on ways to develop therapeutic and health quality and safety systems based on statistical facts and smart analysis tools for decision making and the enactment of appropriate health policies.