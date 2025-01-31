MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised the annual “Hayat Congress” for organ donation and transplantation in Dubai from 29th to 30th January under the theme “Increasing availability, ethical access and oversight of transplantation of human cells, tissues and organs.”

Held as part of government efforts to raise awareness about organ donation, Hayat Congress will further reinforce the UAE’s commitment to promoting organ donation as a humanitarian act that embodies sustainability values and supports wellbeing index targets. It aligns perfectly with the nation’s vision to position itself as a global leader in organ donation and transplantation.

Through the congress, the Ministry aimed to promote organ donation both during life and posthumously. The conference discussed innovative solutions to enhance the success rates of organ transplant surgeries and improve outcomes for recipients by adopting best practices in organ donation and transplantation, as well as exploring effective strategies to increase donation rates and surgical success.

The two-day congress featured a series of sessions focusing on key challenges and solutions in organ donation and transplantation, including the application of artificial intelligence and modern technologies to enhance surgical outcomes and streamline case management. Discussions also tackled ethical and legal considerations, exploring ways to regulate practices to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the field.

Additionally, the sessions aimed to strengthen international collaboration by facilitating the exchange of expertise and fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of organ transplantation globally.

In his opening speech, Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, stated, "Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has achieved remarkable milestones in the healthcare sector, emerging as a global leader in adopting the latest technologies and practices in organ donation and transplantation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, highlighted that the second edition of the congress builds on the success of its predecessor. Through collaborative efforts with health and academic institutions, the event has established itself as a leading hub, uniting global experts and innovators in organ donation and transplantation. This collective endeavour aims to address challenges, explore solutions, and shape the future of organ donation, inspiring hope for patients and their families while enhancing community health, safety, and quality of life.

MoHAP recently reported that the UAE has reinforced its regional leadership in organ transplantation, achieving 352 organ transplants in 2024, a 22% increase from 2023. Since the national transplant programme’s launch in 2017, 956 organs have been transplanted, positioning the UAE at the top of the organ transplantation index among GCC countries and achieving the highest organ utilisation rates in the region.

