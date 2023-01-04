MoHAP Organises Training Workshops To Boost Cadres' Skills

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) The Department of Human Resources at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised three training workshops tackling government excellence, the global star rating programme (7 stars), and total quality management (TQM).

They were held as part of the ministry's continuous training programme; the three workshops aimed to improve the capabilities of MoHAP staff and equip them with the latest skills.

Delivered by Fahd Saif Al Suwaidi, Excellence consultant at the Ministry of Interior, the first workshop aimed to introduce participants to the Government Excellence Model (GEM2.0).

It was entitled "Incentives for the Government Excellence Programme."

The workshop discussed the model's incentives, significance, impact on many criteria of the excellence system, and the essential components of the programme's implementation, including proactivity, adaptability, and creativity. The gathering also touched on ways to utilise incentives in the face of global crises such as the COVID-19 outbreak.

The second workshop was presented by Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Bardan, Director of the Customer Happiness and Proactive Services Department at Dubai Police.

Entitled "Upgrading the readiness of service centres to a 7-star rating", the seminar discussed the UAE's Global Star Rating System (7 stars) and the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme. In addition, the training event explored ways to raise the efficiency of government services to a 7-star rating and realise the UAE's vision of becoming one of the best countries in the world by focusing on customers and enhancing government efficiency.

Entitled "Total Quality Management and Government Excellence," the third workshop was run by Colonel Dr. Mardiya Al Balushi, Director of the College of Postgraduate Studies at the Dubai Police academy.

Al Balushi reviewed the historical development of quality, the importance of total quality management, stages of its application, tools, principles, and requirements.

She also discussed the steps of creating institutional excellence and government excellence systems while focusing on the process of excellence in the UAE.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MoHAP, stressed that the ministry is fully committed to developing the skills of its personnel, improving their productivity, as well as their efficiency and quality, to develop national health indicators, and raising customer satisfaction; hence, the three workshops were held.

Al Dashti said that the ministry would continue to make every effort to sharpen the skills of its staff and develop mechanisms that would promote a culture of sustainable innovation and increase the quality of government services.

Fatima Al Muhairi, Director of the Human Resources Department, MoHAP, said that the three workshops have been fruitful as they provided staff with an ideal platform for training and learning the skills of the future.

Al Muhairi added that the training programmes were tailored specifically to improve national cadres, increase their productivity, speed up achievement, and upgrade the overall performance of the UAE health system.