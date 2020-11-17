MoHAP organises virtual forum on empowering national nursing youth

(@FahadShabbir)

MoHAP organizes virtual forum on empowering national nursing youth DUBAI, (Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, organised a virtual forum for nursing youth, as part of the "60 Minutes with Inspiring Character" initiative. The event aims to spotlight the success stories of national competencies in various fields to be a catalyst for the staff in the youth work environment.

The session was attended by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi, Director of Nursing Department, MoHAP, and a number of the nursing staff at MoHAP.

The initiative, which is organised by the Nursing Department in cooperation with MoHAP Youth Council, is one of the steps in shaping the career path of the young people and getting them acquainted them with the best experiences and successful practices to maintain the success achieved.

The forum reaffirms the pivotal role of youth in society, where MoHAP’s youth council has introduced young Emirati nursing cadres to the role of the Council as a link between the leadership and youth cadres.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal said that the event aims to empower young Emirati nursing staff and workers in the health facilities and provide them with the necessary training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to achieve their career goals and aspirations.

He referred to the significance of empowering young people to shoulder their responsibilities and motivate them to engage in scientific research, development, and innovation, especially in the nursing category, owing to the importance of the nursing profession at the national level and its prominent position in general and after Covid-19 pandemic in particular.

Al Serkal shed light on the directives of the wise leadership to listen to youth and respond to their needs, in addition to building a national knowledge base for the Emirati youth as a driving force capable of creating positive impacts in society.

Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi said: "Such forums aim to encourage Emirati nurses to confront the challenges during their career path, boost their knowledge and develop their skills, and introduce them to the best experiences and successful practices."

Al Balushi underlined that the virtual forum has proven its success by highlighting the talent of youth and their role in countering the pandemic, as well as the vital role of nurses in the UAE.