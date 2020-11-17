MoHAP organises virtual healthcare session for families, people of determination, federal employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, organised a virtual session for families, people of determination, and its employees and customers, as well as for the staff of other federal and local government institutions.

The session, which was attended by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s for Public Health Policy and Licences and Chairman of the 50-year Preparation Plan, along with the ministry’s senior officials, is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to engage community members in the design project for the UAE’s next fifty years, through encouraging participation in developing the themes and components of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The meeting dealt with several health topics related to various segments of the community, including promoting healthy lifestyles and developing a forward-looking vision for preventive and support services.

"The session was very productive and generated many ideas and proposals that can facilitate the realisation of the health sector’s comprehensive plan, by identifying challenges facing various categories of people. We also discussed the community’s health needs and the development of our health services, to launch specific initiatives that can cope with the changes of the next fifty years," Al Amiri said.

Al Amiri stressed that the meeting fulfilled its objectives and the ministry’s team responsible for its 50-year preparation plan will collect ideas and initiatives according to relevant topics and categories.

"The team will further study these ideas and analyse them, to come up with innovative and effective initiatives and programmes that will involve the community in designing the next fifty years," he added.

The meeting witnessed the positive interaction of its participants, who presented diverse and meaningful proposals that can facilitate the advancement of health services. Ahmed Al Ghafli from the Ministry of Community Development, who is a person of determination, presented a proposal to create a smart app that saves time and effort by locating nearby pharmacies.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Aal from the private medical sector suggested the launch of a genetic study of individuals, examining genetic diseases from childhood, and increasing the number of centres specialising in this field. Abdul Ghafour Al Raisi from the Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped submitted a proposal to research replacing cells damaged during accidents that cause visual or motor disabilities. Aida Al Shehhi from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation suggested allowing private hospitals to use radiotherapy for patient treatment.

At the end of the session, Dr. Al Amiri commended its constructive ideas and initiatives while stressing that such brainstorming sessions will help support the MoHAP in shaping the features of the coming era and upgrade its health services, as well as add value to the communal design of the next fifty years.