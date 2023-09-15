MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a transformative training workshop aimed at bolstering national capabilities to implement the Early Childhood Development Package, offer guidance and support to parents, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to facilitate healthy child development.

The workshop was held over five days, staged at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai, marking a pivotal step in the UAE’s commitment to ensuring a healthy, safe, and sustainable environment for its youngest citizens.

In a landmark collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, the workshop was attended by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector. Also attending the event were representatives from various health authorities, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of education, and other agencies deeply invested in the field of childcare development.

Targeting a diverse audience, the workshop welcomed Primary health care physicians, paediatricians, nurses, social and psychological workers, as well as early childhood development specialists.

In addition to developing national capabilities and providing advice on child development care, the event also aimed to foster increased interaction between parents or caregivers and raise awareness of the pivotal role early childhood development plays in overall health and well-being.

Participants delved into a rich programme that included an exploration of the latest research findings, successful practices, and interventions.

The event also addressed approaches to integrating early childhood development into healthcare systems and public policies, with a strong focus on collaborative problem-solving and innovation to improve service quality in the field.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al Rand emphasised that the UAE boasts a unique and forward-thinking approach to safeguarding and nurturing the holistic health of children.

He highlighted that MoHAP will continue to make every effort to foster the growth and development of young individuals, adding that the ministry attaches utmost attention to developing a responsive and sustainable healthcare ecosystem based on sustainable health and nutrition strategies. "This embodies our genuine commitment to uplifting the quality of life for present and future generations," He added.

A key component of the workshop was practical training for hospital staff, outpatient clinics, and children's rehabilitation centres. This training aimed to equip healthcare and technical professionals with the skills needed to advise and support parents in their interactions with children, fostering healthy growth even in challenging circumstances.

The workshop also delved into the vital role of families in play and communication with children, offering guidance on visiting outpatient clinics for children with specific needs. Best clinical practices in outpatient clinics, family counselling, and assistance in overcoming challenges were also addressed. The sessions culminated in a model consultation session on development care for children with determination.