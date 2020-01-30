MoHAP, Osaka University team up to use stem cells in heart muscle repair, regeneration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, shared at Arab Health 2020, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 27th–30th January, the latest updates on its innovative medical research project to produce stem cells to repair and regenerate the heart muscle.

MoHAP noted that the project is still underway, in partnership with Osaka University, Japan.

Using tissue engineering processes, the cells were grown in specialized human incubators. Stem cells can be used to treat many diseases such as cardiac hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease (cardiac myopathy). Heart diseases affect the cardiac muscle in a way that prevents it from regenerating, causing lifetime complications for patients.

"The aim of our partnership with Osaka University is to provide innovative solutions for heart diseases to integrate with our preventive strategies and treatment methods. This can be achieved by strengthening our partnership with the world's leading medical research institutions and using innovative technology for research activities, curative and consulting services, and related activities," stated Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector.

In addition, cooperation must be enhanced for capacity building, training in skills and technologies, and creating learning opportunities through training courses, seminars, and workshops.

Also important is the exchange of visits by specialists and experts and the building of infrastructure for healthcare development.

The National Policy Plan for Cardiovascular Care includes the best clinical practices, ranging from developing standards for the licensing of excellence centres that provide healthcare for cardiovascular patients to training health practitioners in the best global practices, preparing a national record of cardiovascular disease, expanding early detection campaigns, and developing smart applications for risk factors and palliative care services, Al Serkal noted.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, remarked, "Regenerative medicine has become an active part of the treatment of many incurable diseases. One of the specialties of this medical field is stem cells, which have proven effective in the treatment of heart disease."

Stem-cell therapy involves the use of reprogrammed adult human cells. These cells can grow to form multiple types of body tissues. Cardiac tissue slices grown in this manner are then placed on the patient’s heart to help restore it.

There are still, however, major obstacles to the widespread use of these cells in regenerative medicine, including differentiation into whole human tissues, the improvement of cell quality, and the prevention of the growth of tumours from cultured cells.