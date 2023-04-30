MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has taken a step forward in its mission to enhance the capabilities of its workforce by partnering with Coursera, one of the world's top online learning platforms.

Under the agreement, MoHAP's employees will have access to specialised educational courses and workshops as part of an integrated educational and training plan aimed at empowering them with future skills to support the digital transformation process. The partnership is in line with the UAE government's vision to provide employees with necessary tools to stay competitive and innovative in today's rapidly evolving job market.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, and Zac Rule, Vice President of Coursera, signed the partnership agreement at the Ministry's office in Dubai, witnessed by several senior officials from both parties.

The agreement sets a comprehensive training plan that prioritises the development of employees' capabilities in leadership, technical, and behavioral skills, with the aim of improving their efficiency, quality, and professionalism in alignment with the ministry's plans and strategies.

Additionally, the plan will provide employees with digital transformation skills across various disciplines, delivered by top trainers worldwide through accredited educational courses from leading international universities. This will offer them the opportunity to earn certificates that are recognised and accredited by these institutions.

The agreement also provides for the creation of a cohesive relationship between the ministry's strategic priorities and training needs, as well as offering training programmes that improve the personal abilities and skills of employees. This, in turn, contributes to increasing job satisfaction within the ministry.

Al Dashti stated that MoHAP’s partnership with Coursera reflects its commitment to improving the capabilities of its employees and providing them with the necessary skills for the future. The modern concept of training and development is an integral part of the human resource development system, and the UAE government seeks to implement it as a strategic choice to keep pace with changing work requirements. Through training, employees can acquire technical and practical knowledge to tackle the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving work environment.

Al Dashti further noted that this agreement grants employees a better access to a broad array of specialised and behavioral training courses and workshops, enhancing their ability to deliver top-notch health services to the community. He emphasised that fruitful collaborations and strategic partnerships with public and private sector institutions, positively impact the capabilities and skills of the ministry’s workforce, leading to increased productivity, enhanced performance efficiency, and improved national health indicators.

For his part, Qais Zribi, General Manager for the middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at Coursera, said, “At Coursera, we recognise the importance of providing today's workforce with the digital and leadership skills necessary to excel in the digital economy era. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, supporting their endeavors to empower their workforce with future-ready skills and reinforcing the UAE's status as a global leader, in alignment with the ambitious objectives of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.”

By accessing the extensive educational and training content available on the Coursera platform, MoHAP’s teams will gain the requisite skills to expedite innovation and digital transformation within the Ministry.