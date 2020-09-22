MoHAP performs 20 free heart surgeries for low-income patients

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by Al Qassimi Hospital’s Cardiac Centre, in cooperation with the Patients Friends Committee in Sharjah on Saturday performed 20 free successful heart surgeries for a number of low-income patients.

This comes as part of the "Just for you" initiative which was adopted by Al Qassimi Hospital in a bid to mitigate patients’ suffering.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, CEO of Al Qassimi Hospital, said, "MoHAP continues its support for needy and low-income patients, as part of its charitable and community initiatives. It also doesn’t hesitate to take part in such initiatives that establish a culture of giving and support patients with low income."

"At a later stage and according to a specific program, more heart operations will be performed for other cases in cooperation with a number of charities, in line with MoHAP’s strategy to enhance health in the UAE and provide comprehensive and distinctive services in a sustainable healthy environment that establishes the culture of giving adopted by the state Emirates since its inception," he added Dr.

Al Nooryani pointed out that the initiative aims to alleviate patients suffering and provide them with the best therapeutic and surgical services.

He also commended the role of the Patients Friends Committee in this initiative, reflecting the importance of concerted efforts and community initiatives to enhance charitable work and provide the necessary support for patients.

Dr. Al Nooryani stated that all surgeries which were conducted and varied from the installation of stents, cardiac catheterization, branch arteries to severe calcification, using the latest technologies and practices, with the participation of an integrated medical team, comprising 5 doctors, 5 technicians, and 10 nursing staff were successfully performed.