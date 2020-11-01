UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Performs 3 Surgeries For Uterine Prolapse Using "da Vinci" Robotic Surgery

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, revealed that Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital, in cooperation and coordination with Al Qassimi Hospital, has successfully performed three operations for uterine prolapse using the da Vinci robotic surgical system.

The first-of-its-kind achievement in the UAE, underpins the successes of the robotic surgery programme in gynaecology, developed by the Ministry of Health, which has become the first entity to implement and develop such a programme at the state level, as part of an integrated framework to promote robotic surgery in several medical specialities.

The achievement also crowns the efforts of the Visiting consultant Office, which is doing its best to bring about its strategic goals set by the ministry concerning robotic operations, and reaffirms the ministry’s keenness to support the Visiting Consultants Program with the latest equipment and technologies to render quality healthcare services for patients.

Dr. Labib Riachi, Reconstructive Surgery and Robotic Gynaecology specialist, had successfully performed three operations for uterine prolapse using the robotic arms connected to 3D laparoscopy. The painless surgery was done through a small opening in the abdomen and patients went home within 24 hours without complications and with minimal pain compared to traditional surgeries.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that the ministry has always been protective in harnessing the latest robots to conduct surgeries, and is doing its utmost to redouble its achievements in the Artificial Intelligence, AI, field. "This stems from the wise directives of the government, which seeks to become a hub of excellence in the middle East for performing robotic surgeries in most medical specialities," Al Owais said.

The ministry has also had significant successes in the field of robotic cardiac surgeries and this paves the way for more achievements in more disciplines, the minister noted, adding that the MOHAP is successfully moving towards integrating AI into medical services, in line with the UAE strategy for Artificial Intelligence and UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health, made it clear that a total of 126 robotic surgeries have been successfully carried out in 2019 and 2020 in addition to 130 clinical consultations in six medical specialties, lauding the remarkable achievements made by the medical team of Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Al Qassimi Hospital in cooperation with the Visiting Consultants Program.

