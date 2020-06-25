MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation services marking International Day Against Drug Abuse

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on 26th June, aims to shed more light on the drug problem faced by the majority of the countries worldwide and its impact on the individual and society, in terms of hampering social, economic, health and educational development efforts, hence the need to enhance work and cooperation between individuals, societies and various organisations around the world.

The UAE is one of the leading countries in launching specific initiatives and awareness-raising and rehabilitation programmes to undermine the dire consequences of drugs. This is achieved by raising awareness of young people about the hazards of drugs within the family and educational and social institutions and formulating solutions to the problem of addiction, launching awareness-raising campaigns among university students and guiding them to engage in physical activity or voluntary work, in addition to the importance of accommodating and rehabilitating those who managed to quit drugs to play a positive role in their communities.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, plays a pivotal role in this regard, through the curative role of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai and other hospitals. This includes providing addiction treatment and rehabilitation services and raising the efficiency of psychosocial therapists, occupational therapists, and others who have a fundamental role in treatment and rehabilitation programmes.

This is part of MoHAP’s strategy to provide the most comprehensive and innovative healthcare services and build quality systems, therapeutic, health, and drug safety.

Additionally, MoHAP, in cooperation with the partners in the Higher Committee for the Monitoring and Review of Schedules of Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances plays an essential role in increasing control over narcotic and psychotropic drugs and to protect society from its dangers.