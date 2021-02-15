MoHAP provides at-home COVID-19 vaccination service for elderly people

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and local social service departments in each emirate, is providing at-home COVID-19 vaccination service for elderly citizens and residents.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Centres and Health Clinics, said, "The Ministry continues to provide the vaccine in most of its health facilities, with a particular attention to the most vulnerable groups, including elderly citizens and residents, and persons with chronic illnesses to maintain their health and safety."

Al Rand pointed out that the ministry gives special priority to senior citizens and is keen to provide them with outstanding health services in recognition of their great contributions to society, noting that this comes within the framework of the comprehensive national efforts to enhance the health and safety of society, by introducing innovative treatments, boosting the absorptive capacity of the health sector, expanding coronavirus testing, and providing medical supplies and competent medical cadres.

The applications for administering the COVID-19 vaccine for elderly people in their homes can be made by contacting the health centres of each medical district.

The Health Ministry called on the elderly people to contact the toll-free number 800-11111 to make an appointment or call the ministry’s health centres to schedule an appointment by choosing the nearest health centre and suitable time, pointing out that the callers will receive an SMS to confirm the appointment after answering the questions carefully to determine their eligibility for taking the vaccine.