Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOHAP provides COVID-19 vaccine to citizens, residents as elderly people get priority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that the vaccine for the inactive COVID-19 virus is now available in all health centres around the country to all citizens and residents above the age of 18, most notably elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, as part of the ministry's efforts to protect the health of the entire community.

Elderly people’s health a priority Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Centres and Health Clinics, stated that the ministry began providing the registered COVID-19 vaccine in its health facilities following positive results that confirmed its efficiency.

People more prone to infection are being prioritised, most notably elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, in light of ministry’s keenness to provide them with distinguished services, as the country’s leadership gives them significant attention, he added, noting that these efforts are part of the comprehensive national work to maintain the health and safety of the community, through adopting innovative treatments, reinforcing the health sector’s capacity, enlarging the scope of testing, and ensuring the availability of skilled and efficient medical personnel.

The health system’s efficiency Dr. Al Rand noted that the UAE’s health sector was among the best in handling the pandemic, due to the country’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and the vision of its leadership to develop the health system and strengthen its global competitiveness, by adopting a vaccine that complies with strict national standards.

He then thanked the UAE Government for providing equipment and medical supplies and strategic reserves of medicine, highlighting the country’s efficiency in containing the virus and protecting the community's health.

Two doses of the vaccine The approved vaccine requires two doses. The first dose is taken following an assessment of the patient’s health while the second dose is taken after a period averaging between 21 to 28 days, after coordinating with the ministry and in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

The preliminary outcomes of phase three of the clinical tests carried out by Sinopharm showed the immunity acquired against COVID-19 infection. Seroconversion rate was recorded at 99 percent of equivalent antibodies, with a 100 percent rate of prevention from moderate or severe cases. Moreover, the data also showed that there were no concerns related to the safety of the vaccine.

