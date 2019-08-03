UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Provides Innovative Healthcare Package For People With Down Syndrome

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:15 PM

MoHAP provides innovative healthcare package for people with Down syndrome

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced the launch of an innovative package of healthcare services for people with Down syndrome, including the establishment of a multidisciplinary clinic at the Fujairah Hospital.

The ministry also announced the establishment of an electronic health surveillance unit for people with Down syndrome, in line with the recommendations of the American academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Medical Genetics.

The project involves effective communication between the different departments of multidisciplinary clinics, which includes all those involved in the care of children of Down syndrome, including a clinical genetic counsellor, paediatric cardiologist, ENT, hearing, speech therapy, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, and nursing, in addition to a social worker.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the ministry’s hospitals sector, said, "This unique service is seen as a qualitative transformation in the healthcare approach, through the Down Syndrome Clinic, which provides high-quality control in a patient-friendly environment.'' Al Serkel pointed to the inclusion of a special electronic unit for the treatment of patients with Down syndrome, which was provided at Fujairah Hospital, Al Qasimi Hospital for Women and Children, and the Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

The first stage of the project is currently operational, following the successful application to 15 children in the Paediatrics Department of the Fujairah Hospital, he said and added that the project would be expanded in the coming months to include more than 110 children.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said, "The project is divided into two phases, the first phase (from birth to 3 years, and 4 to 12 years, while the second phase is for adults with Down syndrome)."

"This project has contributed to early monitoring and thus rapid diagnosis, accompanying sub-symptoms, as well as a rapid screening of major Down syndrome-related diseases, including congenital heart defects found in nearly one-third of children with the disease," she added.

The time allocated for each case was increased to 90 minutes with a paediatrician, in addition to preparing for a meeting with the social worker and the specialised nursing team, she noted.

With the first visit, the number of subsequent visits, specialised consultations, and laboratory and radiological examinations are determined to ensure that all procedures associated with appropriate health supervision for such children are completed.

Related Topics

Hearing Visit Women All From

Recent Stories

Police Martyrs Day observed in Chiniot

7 minutes ago

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory administration collect ..

7 minutes ago

All-round Broad stars for England in Ashes opener ..

7 minutes ago

Free medical camp organized at Bairote Khurd

29 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates Sui Gas Supply scheme i ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.