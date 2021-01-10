MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) to provide the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to all residents and help them acquire the required immunity, reduce the rate of infection, and contain the spread of the virus, the ministry today announced that it has bypassed the milestone of one million doses of the vaccine, providing 1,086,568 doses, with over 250,000 people receiving two doses.

It also noted that the vaccine is being provided to frontline workers, who were prioritised since it was approved at the start of October 2020, adding that the vaccine is available to all segments of the community, whether citizens and residents, most notably elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

The ministry and local health authorities launched the national COVID-19 Vaccine campaign," which offers the vaccine in all public and private health establishments around the country, to make it available to all citizens and residents free of charge and voluntarily.

Since the start of the crisis, the UAE’s leadership has stressed that the health of the community is a high priority, and urged everyone to take the vaccine to ensure their safety and protect them from diseases and pandemics.