MoHAP provides pre-marital screening certificate in 25 health centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) The pre-marital screening certificate is one of the most important services the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, provides in 25 health centers. This service enables couples to request a pre-marital examination to ascertain whether they are free from genetic, infectious, or sexually transmitted diseases and to safeguard their health by ensuring that no infection will be transmitted between them.

The period required for service completion depends on the outcome of the medical condition of the couple and varies from 3 to 10 working days, while reports are issued with a validity period of three months.

Premarital testing decreases congenital anomalies and can prevent common inherited blood disorders, such as thalassemia and sickle cell anemia. It decreases and prevents the transmission of some sexually transmitted diseases and reduces mother-to-child transmissions of some infectious diseases that might lead to congenital anomalies or mental retardation, and sometimes to death. Moreover, it alleviates anxiety, especially if there is a family history of certain genetic diseases or marriage between relatives, as well as decreases the financial, physical, and psychological burden on families through proper diagnosis and counseling.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers, and Clinics, said: "The service is offered to citizens and residents of both sexes aged 18 and older, as part of the ministry's innovative and comprehensive services to safeguard society from genetic and infectious diseases and mitigate financial and social burdens on the family, society, and health institutions.

Al-Rand underlined that the UAE was one of the first countries that have paid great attention to building a healthy family and society, a step which was acknowledged by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department, pointed out that MoHAP has launched an updated guide to pre-marital screening, noting that the service includes highly confidential and accurate clinical and diagnostic testing within a certain period of time.

Dr. Aisha emphasised that the screening-related results are handled with the utmost confidentiality.

The tests include the most important genetic anemia diseases, such as beta-thalassemia, hemoglobin differences, and sickle cell anemia which is one of the most common hereditary hemolytic diseases, especially in the middle East in particular due to consanguineous marriage.

Other tests include infectious diseases, such as AIDS, hepatitis (B) and (C) and syphilis, German measles in women, and CBC. A medical certificate will be issued upon the completion of the required tests.