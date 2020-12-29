MoHAP puts spotlight on service of approving retirement and medical disability applications by competent Medical Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) One of the services provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, to its customers is the approval of applications for retirement, or work and occupational injuries, according to the decision of the competent Medical Committee.

The applicant must be an employee in any of the ministries or Federal authorities, a local government department, or private-sector employees covered by health insurance. For workers in the government sector, a letter from the employer should be submitted to the Office of the competent Medical Committee.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers and Clinics, said: "Approving the application for retirement due to health conditions is based on accredited medical standards.

All applications are handled with objectivity and neutrality and the decision is given only to entitled cases."

Al-Rand added: "The Competent Medical Committee comprises national consultant doctors of various medical specialties. The committee is tasked with referring those who are retired because of medical conditions to another position other than the one assigned to the employee. The formation of the committee and the selection of its members are duly made by a decision of the Minister of Health and Prevention, on the basis of their positions or persons. Then, a joint committee is formed in coordination with the General Pension & Social Security Authority."