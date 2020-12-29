UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Puts Spotlight On Service Of Approving Retirement And Medical Disability Applications By Competent Medical Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

MoHAP puts spotlight on service of approving retirement and medical disability applications by competent Medical Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) One of the services provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, to its customers is the approval of applications for retirement, or work and occupational injuries, according to the decision of the competent Medical Committee.

The applicant must be an employee in any of the ministries or Federal authorities, a local government department, or private-sector employees covered by health insurance. For workers in the government sector, a letter from the employer should be submitted to the Office of the competent Medical Committee.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers and Clinics, said: "Approving the application for retirement due to health conditions is based on accredited medical standards.

All applications are handled with objectivity and neutrality and the decision is given only to entitled cases."

Al-Rand added: "The Competent Medical Committee comprises national consultant doctors of various medical specialties. The committee is tasked with referring those who are retired because of medical conditions to another position other than the one assigned to the employee. The formation of the committee and the selection of its members are duly made by a decision of the Minister of Health and Prevention, on the basis of their positions or persons. Then, a joint committee is formed in coordination with the General Pension & Social Security Authority."

Related Topics

All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan Ride 2021 offers UAE community novel ..

6 minutes ago

TBHF, NAMA partner on project to support economic ..

21 minutes ago

GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management sy ..

1 hour ago

SDHR announces its training programmes for January ..

1 hour ago

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.