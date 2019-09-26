DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched a campaign to raise awarness on Alzheimer's disease as part of World Alzheimer's Day.

Entitled, 'Alzheimer's: More than just forgetfulness', the MoHAP campaign aims to promote understanding about the disease and educating the public about the importance of early diagnosis and the development of medical practices in the field. It featured educational workshops by visiting consultants, as well as a bus tour engaging individuals on the importance of mental health, and support for Alzheimer's patients.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate (waste away) and die. It is the most common cause of dementia, a continued decline in behavioural and social skills disrupting a person's ability to function independently.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, highlighted the importance of organising educational campaigns to draw the attention of the community to the significance of early diagnosis, in addition to training families and carers on how to treat Alzheimer's patients with care, understanding and respect, addressing stigmas pertaining to dementia diagnosis.

Al Serkal also discussed the National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health, which aims to expand the scope of comprehensive, integrated and community-based mental health services.

Commemorated on 21st September every year, World Alzheimer's Day is part of World Alzheimer's Month where the interntional community comes together to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds dementia.