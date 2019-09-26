UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Raises Awareness On Alzheimer's

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer's

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched a campaign to raise awarness on Alzheimer's disease as part of World Alzheimer's Day.

Entitled, 'Alzheimer's: More than just forgetfulness', the MoHAP campaign aims to promote understanding about the disease and educating the public about the importance of early diagnosis and the development of medical practices in the field. It featured educational workshops by visiting consultants, as well as a bus tour engaging individuals on the importance of mental health, and support for Alzheimer's patients.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate (waste away) and die. It is the most common cause of dementia, a continued decline in behavioural and social skills disrupting a person's ability to function independently.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, highlighted the importance of organising educational campaigns to draw the attention of the community to the significance of early diagnosis, in addition to training families and carers on how to treat Alzheimer's patients with care, understanding and respect, addressing stigmas pertaining to dementia diagnosis.

Al Serkal also discussed the National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health, which aims to expand the scope of comprehensive, integrated and community-based mental health services.

Commemorated on 21st September every year, World Alzheimer's Day is part of World Alzheimer's Month where the interntional community comes together to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds dementia.

Related Topics

World UAE September

Recent Stories

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

9 minutes ago

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

36 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

36 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

39 minutes ago

Over 560,000 German tourists visited UAE in 2018: ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.