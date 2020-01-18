DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) For the fourth consecutive year, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by its Training and Development Centre, received the Silver Award from the American Heart Association following the Centre’s success in providing simulation-based life-support training programmes for basic and advanced CPR and children's recovery on par with the highest international standards.

The achievement is part of MoHAP’s vigorous efforts to enhance Continuing Medical education, CME, offerings, provide outstanding healthcare services to society and support the sustainable development strategy. It is also meant to improve the outcomes of the national indicator of cardiovascular disease mortality rates, in line with MoHAP’s strategy to provide comprehensive, integrated, and innovative healthcare services.

Congratulating the Centre’s management and staff on this achievement, Awad Al-Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of MoHAP’s Support Services Sector, pointed out that MoHAP is very keen on strengthening its health-related competencies and boosting the culture of innovation in the institutional work environment, by providing world-class training services, building smart learning systems that keep pace with future changes, and entering into effective local and global partnerships to reinforce the UAE’s health system.

"MoHAP has managed to deliver the internationally accredited and distinguish health training programmes, which contribute to raising the efficiency and quality of performance of medical and technical personnel, by relying on advanced infrastructure and training and operation techniques.

This would help promote our health services and encourage health research and studies, to achieve the sustainable development process in accordance with MoHAP’s strategic plan," Al-Ketbi added.

Saqr Al-Hemeiri, Director of the Training and Development Centre, said, "Obtaining the award for the fourth consecutive year would help reinforce the Centre’s status as a pioneering one in the region, especially in providing life-support programmes under the latest scientific practices to elevate the trainees’ competence and improve the community health."

Al-Hemeiri shed light on the courses offered by the Centre in cooperation with the American Heart Association including basic cardiac resuscitation, advanced adult cardiac resuscitation, advanced pediatric resuscitation, as well as courses in cooperation with the European Resuscitation Council, including neonatal resuscitation and advanced trauma treatment.

"The Centre has succeeded in providing 675 simulation-based training courses, where the number of trainees has reached 4,993. It is also organising an annual conference on cardiac resuscitation in February, with the participation of an elite group of cardiologists," he explained.

Al-Hemeiri also stated that the Centre had recently won the middle East Enterprise Agility Awards 2019 in the field of human development during the Entrepreneur Middle East 2019 Awards Ceremony, presented by du, and with the support of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Startup Support Centre, Dubai Media City and Dubai internet City.