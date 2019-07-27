UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Receives High-level Delegation From AstraZeneca

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

MoHAP receives high-level delegation from AstraZeneca

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) A high-level delegation from British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, visited Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children to learn closely about hospital facilities, its specialised departments and the level of the diagnostic and therapeutic services provided there.

The delegation was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector. The visit was meant to strengthen the strategic partnership, fostering cooperation and exchanging experiences.

During the tour, Dr. Al Serkal briefed Leon Wang, the Executive Vice-President, International, AstraZeneca, head of the Health Innovation Centre in Wuxi, China, on the hospital’s vital medical specialities and the pioneering medical services based on digital technology innovations, through the use of the latest devices and smart technologies, The delegation also visited the innovative room for children with asthma at the Emergency Department of the hospital.

Dr. Al-Sarkal said that MoHAP is collecting accurate data to conduct extensive research in an attempt to identify the number of patients with asthma in the Northern Emirates and expand its services in the field of respiratory diseases.

"Our aim to provide asthma rooms at MoHAP’s healthcare centres, as part of our future vision, to consolidate the notion of innovation and leadership in the healthcare field," he said.

Al Serkal spoke about the MoU signed between MoHAP and AstraZeneca to develop innovative and integrated solutions for children with asthma, which is one of the most common chronic diseases among children.

This is being done to develop the National Indicators in the field of respiratory and chronic diseases, so as to achieve the National Agenda objectives 2021.

Leon Wang, the Executive Vice President, International, AstraZeneca, said, "We are committed to bolstering MoHAP’s efforts in achieving a world-class healthcare system, in line with the UAE Vision 2021. This commitment is clearly evident in the project of the smart room for children with asthma, as part of our programme "Healthy Lung".

The "Healthy Lung" programme aims at scaling up the skills of healthcare professionals, understanding the significance of asthma prevalence in the UAE and building capabilities to provide more patient-centred innovative solutions across the UAE," he added.

Related Topics

Technology China UAE Company Visit Wuxi Leon Women From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

1 hour ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

1 hour ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

1 hour ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.