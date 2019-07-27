MoHAP receives high-level delegation from AstraZeneca

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) A high-level delegation from British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, visited Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children to learn closely about hospital facilities, its specialised departments and the level of the diagnostic and therapeutic services provided there.

The delegation was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector. The visit was meant to strengthen the strategic partnership, fostering cooperation and exchanging experiences.

During the tour, Dr. Al Serkal briefed Leon Wang, the Executive Vice-President, International, AstraZeneca, head of the Health Innovation Centre in Wuxi, China, on the hospital’s vital medical specialities and the pioneering medical services based on digital technology innovations, through the use of the latest devices and smart technologies, The delegation also visited the innovative room for children with asthma at the Emergency Department of the hospital.

Dr. Al-Sarkal said that MoHAP is collecting accurate data to conduct extensive research in an attempt to identify the number of patients with asthma in the Northern Emirates and expand its services in the field of respiratory diseases.

"Our aim to provide asthma rooms at MoHAP’s healthcare centres, as part of our future vision, to consolidate the notion of innovation and leadership in the healthcare field," he said.

Al Serkal spoke about the MoU signed between MoHAP and AstraZeneca to develop innovative and integrated solutions for children with asthma, which is one of the most common chronic diseases among children.

This is being done to develop the National Indicators in the field of respiratory and chronic diseases, so as to achieve the National Agenda objectives 2021.

Leon Wang, the Executive Vice President, International, AstraZeneca, said, "We are committed to bolstering MoHAP’s efforts in achieving a world-class healthcare system, in line with the UAE Vision 2021. This commitment is clearly evident in the project of the smart room for children with asthma, as part of our programme "Healthy Lung".

The "Healthy Lung" programme aims at scaling up the skills of healthcare professionals, understanding the significance of asthma prevalence in the UAE and building capabilities to provide more patient-centred innovative solutions across the UAE," he added.