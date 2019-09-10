UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Reduces Price Of 410 Similar Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

MoHAP reduces price of 410 similar drugs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has issued a Ministerial Decree No. 130 of 2019 on the reduction of the price of 410 similar drugs, in line with the government's directives to reduce the prices of services, and based on the Ministry's keenness to provide medicines at competitive prices.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, held a meeting with the concerned companies to coordinate joint efforts to support patients and provide pharmaceutical services of high standards and quality at competitive prices.

It also aimed to foster the strategic partnership between MoHAP and the private pharmaceutical companies operating in the country and to lay out the foundations for the prior coordination for the implementation of this initiative.

The initiative also provides wider options for patients to reduce the leakage of counterfeit medicines through online pharmacies and other unreliable sources.

MoHAP has officially addressed the concerned companies to take the necessary steps towards reducing prices within a specific time frame for implementation on 15th September, 2019.

The list of similar medicines covered by this resolution includes a wide range of medications for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, lipid-lowering drugs and angina drugs, which are common chronic diseases in the region, with a reduction rate ranging from 2 to 77%, of which 183 varieties locally manufactured and 227 manufactured regionally and globally.

Related Topics

Resolution Drugs Price September 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

13 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.