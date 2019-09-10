MoHAP reduces price of 410 similar drugs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has issued a Ministerial Decree No. 130 of 2019 on the reduction of the price of 410 similar drugs, in line with the government's directives to reduce the prices of services, and based on the Ministry's keenness to provide medicines at competitive prices.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, held a meeting with the concerned companies to coordinate joint efforts to support patients and provide pharmaceutical services of high standards and quality at competitive prices.

It also aimed to foster the strategic partnership between MoHAP and the private pharmaceutical companies operating in the country and to lay out the foundations for the prior coordination for the implementation of this initiative.

The initiative also provides wider options for patients to reduce the leakage of counterfeit medicines through online pharmacies and other unreliable sources.

MoHAP has officially addressed the concerned companies to take the necessary steps towards reducing prices within a specific time frame for implementation on 15th September, 2019.

The list of similar medicines covered by this resolution includes a wide range of medications for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, lipid-lowering drugs and angina drugs, which are common chronic diseases in the region, with a reduction rate ranging from 2 to 77%, of which 183 varieties locally manufactured and 227 manufactured regionally and globally.