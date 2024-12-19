MoHAP, SCFA Honour Partners Supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs honoured their strategic partners of the 2024 Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign.
The campaign aimed to raise health awareness about the dangers of exposure to high temperatures, in addition to providing workers with preventive measures to avoid heat exhaustion and related illnesses, in recognition of their efforts throughout the summer months.
The campaign targeted over 6,000 workers across various work sites in Sharjah’s cities and regions, collaborating with numerous partners from federal, local, and private sectors to improve public health in the UAE.
The campaign falls within the framework of a comprehensive strategy aimed at supporting constructive cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experiences with partners to boost the quality of life and promote healthier living across the country.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, emphasised that honouring the campaign's strategic partners is a token of appreciation for their crucial role and contributions to ensuring its success.
He added that the campaign’s goals align perfectly with the Ministry’s strategy to prevent diseases through innovative initiatives, enhance quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles.
Meanwhile, Iman Rashid Saif Director of the Health Promotion Department at Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said, “We, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, are proud of our partnerships with government and private entities at both Federal and local levels to implement initiatives that enhance health awareness and promote community well-being."
Recent Stories
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 20242 minutes ago
-
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – Moreeb Dune 20243 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 202448 minutes ago
-
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 20242 hours ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism3 hours ago
-
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event3 hours ago
-
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery3 hours ago
-
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents of emirate3 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit4 hours ago