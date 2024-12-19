Open Menu

MoHAP, SCFA Honour Partners Supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs honoured their strategic partners of the 2024 Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign.

The campaign aimed to raise health awareness about the dangers of exposure to high temperatures, in addition to providing workers with preventive measures to avoid heat exhaustion and related illnesses, in recognition of their efforts throughout the summer months.

The campaign targeted over 6,000 workers across various work sites in Sharjah’s cities and regions, collaborating with numerous partners from federal, local, and private sectors to improve public health in the UAE.

The campaign falls within the framework of a comprehensive strategy aimed at supporting constructive cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experiences with partners to boost the quality of life and promote healthier living across the country.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, emphasised that honouring the campaign's strategic partners is a token of appreciation for their crucial role and contributions to ensuring its success.

He added that the campaign’s goals align perfectly with the Ministry’s strategy to prevent diseases through innovative initiatives, enhance quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles.

Meanwhile, Iman Rashid Saif Director of the Health Promotion Department at Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said, “We, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, are proud of our partnerships with government and private entities at both Federal and local levels to implement initiatives that enhance health awareness and promote community well-being."

