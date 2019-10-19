MoHAP, SFDA pharma industry review cooperation

The Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri recently received at the MoHAP headquarters Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, SFDA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri recently received at the MoHAP headquarters Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, CEO of the Saudi food and Drug Authority, SFDA.

During the meeting, the two parties reviewed current ties between the two countries in the healthcare services field, especially in the pharmaceutical industry and the mechanisms of developing policies and legislations to keep abreast with the latest international updates.

Dr. Ruqaya Aqeel Al Bastaki, Director of the Department of Medicine, Abdel Nasser Bensalem, an expert in Health Legislation, Dr. Rasha El Sayed Salama, Public Health Counsellor, and Dr. Rita Shalouhi, expert in Pharmaceutical Policies were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr Sami AlSager, Vice President for Operations; Dr. Saleh Aldosari, Vice President for the Food Sector; Ghandourah Shams Ghandourah, Director of the International Cooperation Department, and Faisal Abdul Aziz Askar, Chief of Protocol, also attended the meeting, representing the SFDA.

Welcoming the CEO of SFDA, Dr. Al Amiri highlighted the positive role of both MoHAP and SFDA in reinforcing the long-established brotherly relationship, pointing to the available opportunities of the potential and expertise of both sides in delivering the best medical services.

Al Amiri shed light on MoHAP’s achievements in developing the pharmaceutical industry, establishing a competitive environment to attract international pharmaceutical companies, encouraging medical research in the pharmaceutical industry field.

"This has contributed to making the UAE one of the most attractive countries in the innovative and vital pharmaceutical industries, thanks to its great infrastructure and human resources. Therefore, the sustained qualitative and quantitative growth we are witnessing in the healthcare sector is not surprising," he added.

Commending the warm welcome, Dr. Al-Jadhey expressed his happiness with the development of bilateral relations, lauding the extraordinary level of the UAE’s health system, the flexible legislative environment, the medical infrastructure, and the organisation of international medical exhibitions and conferences.

Dr. Al-Jadhey emphasised the SFDA’s keenness in enhancing opportunities for cooperation and investment with MoHAP, especially in the field of pharmaceutical products.