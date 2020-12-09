MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ platform in tracking Covid-19 patients until full recovery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) During its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2020, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, highlighted the latest developments and achievements of the ‘Reaya’ platform’, a new smart tracking solution that aims to monitor COVID-19 patients across the UAE until full recovery.

The app comes as part of MoHAP’s plans to leverage the best technologies, including digital solutions and AI-augmented analytics, in providing comprehensive and innovative healthcare services, in accordance with the best international practices.

Launched in July 2020 according to a specific timeframe and performance criteria, the smart-solutions-based application has made great strides in tracking Covid-19 patients, monitoring their recoveries, and sending them alerts and notifications instantaneously.

This is in line with MoHAP’s commitment to meeting the needs of patients, supporting future medical decisions, monitoring patient’s conditions remotely, and providing preventive healthcare by leveraging AI technologies in an optimal way.

Mubaraka Ibrahim, IT Director, MoHAP, said that the platform provides smart solutions in accordance with the latest digital health standards to enhance the capabilities of tracking patients, monitoring their recoveries, and sending them alerts and notifications instantaneously about the regular updates of the disease, based on AI technology to significantly enhance the interaction between healthcare providers and patients across the country.

She added that the Ministry of Health strives to speed up the integration of digital technology into health services, using the smart applications to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of health care, in accordance with the indicators of smart government enablers, pointing out that the IT Department has introduced further optimisations and extra features to enhance the efficacy of the platform on patient’s health.

Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department, said: "Reaya Platform has played an impactful role in enhancing effective communication with Covid-19 patients and providing them with the necessary health guidelines, as well as in advising them how they can maintain a proper self-care and follow physical distancing, and health isolation rules to safeguard the health and safety of the close contacts."

She underlined that the platform app has proven to be instrumental, according to patients’ and doctors’ testimonials, noting that patients will undergo a vigorous follow-up until they can get the PCR test done two weeks later when visiting the health centres.