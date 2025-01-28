MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with health authorities across the UAE, has showcased the latest developments and achievements made by the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, “Hayat” at Arab Health 2025, the middle East's largest and most important healthcare event and congress.

The event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27th to 30th January, featured the programme on the unified national platform "Emirates Health."

The programme aims to promote a culture of organ donation, both during life and posthumously, by streamlining and coordinating national efforts to support patients with organ failure.

It also seeks to improve patient quality of life and ease the burden on families as part of the UAE's efforts to build a world-class healthcare system and achieve the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

In 2024, the UAE made significant progress in organ and tissue donation, with 352 organs transplanted—an increase of 22% over 2023. This places the country at the forefront of the region in organ utilisation rates and leads the GCC countries in the organ transplantation index, with a total of 956 organs transplanted since the programme’s inception in 2017.

Health authorities have also enhanced their healthcare capabilities, with over 400 certified specialists trained to diagnose brain death, ensuring accurate donor eligibility assessments in line with the highest medical standards.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, stressed that Hayat programme’s achievements are being showcased at Arab Health 2025 to raise community awareness and promote a positive culture about organ donation.

Al Amiri noted that the exhibition, which draws thousands of health sector specialists and stakeholders, provides a dynamic platform to share the programme's impactful successes. In 2024 alone, 338 patients received life-saving organ transplants from 110 donors, reflecting the UAE's solidarity and humanitarian spirit.

He further emphasised that 187 kidneys, 100 livers, 39 lungs, 21 hearts, and 3 pancreases were successfully transplanted, along with two liver segments.

He pointed out that the UAE has emerged as a leading model in organ donation and transplantation, both regionally and globally, having built a comprehensive national programme that combines medical excellence with a humanitarian approach.

The "Hayat" programme has become a remarkable Emirati success story, reaffirming the country’s commitment to addressing health challenges through innovative solutions and reinforcing the community’s deep-rooted values of generosity.

Dr. Al Amiri added, "What sets our experience in organ and tissue donation apart is the seamless integration of efforts from health institutions and strategic partners in developing an advanced digital system that ensures transparency and efficiency while promoting a supportive culture for organ donation.

"We are witnessing a transformative shift in community awareness and engagement with the programme, as evidenced by the growing number of registrants and the inspiring stories of patients who have found renewed hope for a new life."

Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, stated that the programme’s prominent presence at various specialised exhibitions and events has led to a significant increase in registrants, backed by the state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure the UAE provides.

Al Obaidli highlighted that the "Hayat" programme is the fastest growing of its kind in the world, achieving a growth rate of 41.7% over the past five years, according to findings from the World Transplant Congress in the United States. He emphasised that Hayat plays a key role in fuelling the UAE's journey of healthcare excellence, reflecting the nation's aspirations and continued successes.

He added that the awareness campaigns organised by the ministry, in collaboration with government and private institutions, have contributed to a notable increase in registrants for the "Hayat" programme, reaching a total of 31,145 individuals. This achievement crowns MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to raise community awareness about the vital role of the "Hayat" programme in saving lives. It also strengthens national visions aimed at achieving health sustainability and ensuring a happy community with a high quality of life.