UrduPoint.com

MoHAP Showcases Its Latest Digital Services At GITEX Technology Week 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:45 AM

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has showcased two of its state-of-the-art digital services, namely; the health professionals assessment through the use of smart predictive technologies, and the private health facility licensing approvals service, as part of its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs until 21st October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The services aim to ensure the happiness of customers, improve their experience, reduce the duration of their transactions, per standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. They are also meant to keep abreast of the rapid development of smart services.

The two innovative services include a shared browsing feature, while controlling what the service provider can see about entering personal information.

They also include the predictive support of the customer's options by analysing his/her files, so that he/she does not upload any new documents, and accordingly, the system will anticipate the related services that the user may apply after that.

The service also provides video calls and visual communication to obtain an interactive human experience. The service allows a technical support employee from the ministry to fill in the data, while the customer's role is limited to confirming the information only in writing or by voice, according to his/her preferences.

Samir Al Khoury, Director of IT Department at MoHAP, said that the process of digitising services has achieved paradigm shifts to accelerate digital transformation, innovate solutions based on future technology to ensure the provision of the best services to customers and their participation in shaping the future of services.

He explained that using smart predictive technologies to analyse data comes as part of the development of health information systems, while maintaining the confidentiality of personal information for customers.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai May October From Best Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

9 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.