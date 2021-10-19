MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has showcased two of its state-of-the-art digital services, namely; the health professionals assessment through the use of smart predictive technologies, and the private health facility licensing approvals service, as part of its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs until 21st October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The services aim to ensure the happiness of customers, improve their experience, reduce the duration of their transactions, per standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. They are also meant to keep abreast of the rapid development of smart services.

The two innovative services include a shared browsing feature, while controlling what the service provider can see about entering personal information.

They also include the predictive support of the customer's options by analysing his/her files, so that he/she does not upload any new documents, and accordingly, the system will anticipate the related services that the user may apply after that.

The service also provides video calls and visual communication to obtain an interactive human experience. The service allows a technical support employee from the ministry to fill in the data, while the customer's role is limited to confirming the information only in writing or by voice, according to his/her preferences.

Samir Al Khoury, Director of IT Department at MoHAP, said that the process of digitising services has achieved paradigm shifts to accelerate digital transformation, innovate solutions based on future technology to ensure the provision of the best services to customers and their participation in shaping the future of services.

He explained that using smart predictive technologies to analyse data comes as part of the development of health information systems, while maintaining the confidentiality of personal information for customers.