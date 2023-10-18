MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) While participating in GITEX Global 2023, the Ministry of Health and Prevention is showcasing the latest version of Al Hosn application, after adding new features including child immunisation records from birth to 18 years of age.

The event is currently taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20.

Recently launched by the UAE health authorities, the recently updated app aims to strengthen engagement with the National Immunisation Programme in line with its priorities to develop the health system and protect society from communicable diseases. It endeavours to boost the results of strategic indicators for children’s immunisation coverage through proactive preventive measures using top advanced technologies.

The Ministry showcased the key advantages offered by the app update at its booth at GITEX Global 2023. These include a group of digital solutions enabling families to easily track their children’s immunisation status and review their records through an interface professionally designed according to best practices, including ease-of-use, providing access to accurate, reliable information.

The new features, supported by the national cloud, were developed through its cooperation with the Riayati platform, which is part of the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR) and a key tool of the UAE health system.

“The new version of Al Hosn App represents part of our efforts to scale up the health system and safeguard against communicable diseases using the latest digital technologies, while enhancing the quality of children’s healthcare in our country,” said Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP. “The new application features are designed to help families track their children’s required immunisations easily and check their records through a user-friendly interface.”

Dr Nada Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health, and Prevention Department, MoHAP stressed the Ministry’s commitment to providing high-quality health services and accurate information to achieve its vision of creating a leading global health system for a healthy, long-living society. The updated application represents a “quantum leap” for the National Immunisation Programme, marking a transition from paper immunisation cards to digital records. This step, she said, is an embodiment of the smart transformation strategy for health services, optimising the use of technologies and smart applications.

Dr Nada called on families to download the application to take advantage of the opportunity to access better healthcare for their children while promoting society’s immunity and the nation’s well-being.

