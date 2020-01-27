MoHAP showcases latest device to detect seasonal flu at Arab Health 2020

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in cooperation with the Abbott Park, unveiled the latest innovation in the world to detect seasonal influenza A, B virus "Strep A2", being the first to use the device in the middle East.

The announcement was made during MoHAP’s participation in the Arab Health 2020, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, January 27th – 30th.

The new device completes the test in less than 13 minutes and provides results in 5 minutes or less, according to MoHAP.

The FDA’s approved test gives physicians the confidence to make fast clinical decisions and prescribe the proper treatment at an early stage. It also helps curb the improper use of antibiotics, when treatment depends only on the patient's symptoms.

"The new device is one of the world’s latest in detecting flu type A, B, RSV and Strep A2 bacteria is a pioneering breakthrough which helps MoHAP raise its healthcare quality and reduce and control infectious diseases. Preventing seasonal influenza is one of MoHAP’s strategic priorities, to develop the health system and enhance its efficiency, and to achieve prevention and control of community members from infectious diseases, by raising the efficiency of health practitioners and attracting the best preventive and treatment methods," said Dr.

Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector.

Al Serkal added, "Our cooperation with the manufacturing company ‘Abbott’ comes as part of MoHAP’s vigorous efforts to enhance innovation in healthcare for respiratory patients and raise awareness about influenza in all its categories, as well as raise the capabilities of doctors and health care professionals, in terms of disease diagnosis, and management and treatment. This falls under MoHAP’s endeavours to develop the results of national indicators in the field of respiratory and chronic diseases to achieve the goals of the National Agenda 2021."

The most vulnerable groups to seasonal influenza are pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy; children from 6 months to 5 years old, elderly people (over 65 years old); those with chronic disease states; and health workers.