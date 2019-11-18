MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer and MS patients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Roche Pharmaceuticals and Manzil Healthcare Services to provide medication for low-income patients suffering from cancer and multiple sclerosis, MS, for those whose insurance does not cover such treatments and for non-insured patients.

The agreement is pursuant with the "Patient Support" initiative launched by the MoHAP last year aimed at enhancing empathy, compassion, and human values among the society.

The MoU was signed at the MoHAP headquarters by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policies and Licencing at the ministry; Dr. Mohamed El-Shaarawy, General Manager, Roche Pharmaceutical UAE; and Dr. Saarber Tanley, Manzil Healthcare Services.

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of the MoHAP’s Drug Department, said that the agreement is part of the ministry's keenness to improve services provided to patients and to ensure they have access to high-quality and comprehensive medicines to mitigate their suffering.

"Through this agreement, we aim to improve the commitment of patients to the prescribed treatment and enable them to follow up on their treatment schedule," she explained.

Under this agreement, Roche Pharmaceuticals will provide eight innovative cancer and MS drugs to some 100 patients in a year.

"As for the agreement mechanism, the eligible patients must speak to their doctors, who will refer them to Manzil Healthcare Services for assessment purposes, which will then communicate with Roche Pharmaceuticals and charities to ensure the patient has access to the prescribed treatment. Following the patient’s written consent, Manzil Healthcare Services ensures the patient’s data is kept confidential and will not be shared with anyone except the charities concerned and the MoHAP," she added.

Dr. Mohamed El Shaarawy explained that eligible patients are those with a low income, non-insured patients, or those whose insurance does not cover their treatment. Patients must be referred by a doctor specialised in the treatment of cancer and MS in the UAE. This comes as part of Roche’s commitment to social responsibility.

After evaluating the financial and social case of each patient, Manzil Healthcare Services shall periodically communicate with those who are entitled to the treatment to ensure they have easy access to the prescribed care.