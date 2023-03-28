MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 28th March, 2023 (WAM) – In order to promote a healthy lifestyle and address non-communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has formed a strategic partnership with AstraZeneca, a prominent biopharmaceutical company. The collaboration's objective is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities by creating a world-class healthcare system.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Ruud Dobber, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President for the Biopharmaceuticals business Unit, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Dubai formalising this collaboration. The MoU outlines specific areas of cooperation and coordination between both parties to promote healthy lifestyles and combat non-communicable diseases, including oncology, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and respiratory diseases.

In addition to supporting national initiatives aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing morbidity rates associated with non-communicable diseases, the partnership will also facilitate the planning, implementation, and strategic follow-up of relevant initiatives. The MoU also mandates the organisation of workshops, events, and initiatives that contribute to raising awareness and education on enhancing the quality of life and combating non-communicable diseases.

Furthermore, the partnership will provide support for training and capacity building programmes related to the areas covered by the scope of cooperation between the two parties.

Dr. Hussein Al Rand emphasised that the partnership between the Ministry of Health and Prevention and AstraZeneca will not only support the National Policy for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) but also contribute to improving the quality of life for individuals and society by promoting healthy practices as part of the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031. He expressed optimism that this strategic partnership would yield positive results in enhancing the health and safety of the community. The Ministry will continue to work jointly with partners to achieve common goals and improve the quality of healthy life in the UAE. One of the main objectives of this partnership is to organise educational and awareness programmes aimed at reducing non-communicable diseases nationwide.

Sameh El Fangary, Country President for the GCC at AstraZeneca, stated that AstraZeneca is proud to partner with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and looks forward to collaborating with the Ministry to combat non-communicable diseases and disease factors and enhance the quality of healthy life. He stressed that the constructive collaboration between the government and the private sector would positively impact people's lives and health. Furthermore, El Fangary reiterated AstraZeneca's commitment to supporting the UAE's vision, achieving its goals in the field of healthy quality of life, and contributing to building a world-class healthcare system.